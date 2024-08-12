Sawan Fourth Somwar 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals to worship Lord Shiva during Shravan month

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sawan Fourth Somwar 2024: Know date, muhurat and more

The holy month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. It is considered one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. The Mondays of this month, known as Somwar, are particularly revered. Devotees fast, pray, and perform special rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Fourth Somwar 2024: Date

This year, the Sawan Fourth Somwar falls on August 12. This day is crucial as it marks the last Monday of the Shravan month, making it an important day for Shiva devotees to perform special prayers and rituals.

Sawan Fourth Somwar 2024: Shubh Muhurat

On August 12, 2024, the Saptami Tithi will last till 7:55 AM. The Swati Nakshatra is also being formed on this special day, which will last up to 8:23 AM, after this the Vishakha Nakshatra will start.

Sawan Fourth Somwar 2024: Puja Rituals to Worship Lord Shiva

Fasting: Devotees observe a day-long fast on Somwar to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Some devotees choose to observe a partial fast, consuming only fruits and milk, while others may undertake a complete fast, refraining from food and water until sunset.

Shiva Lingam Abhishek: The most significant ritual is the Abhishek, where the Shiva Lingam is bathed with sacred ingredients like milk, honey, curd, ghee, sugarcane juice, and water. This ritual is believed to purify the mind and body and please Lord Shiva.

Offering Bilva Leaves: Bilva (bael) leaves are considered one of the most sacred offerings to Lord Shiva. Devotees offer a triad of Bilva leaves while chanting Shiva mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya" to seek his divine blessings.

Chanting Mantras: Reciting Shiva mantras, especially the powerful "Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra," is an integral part of the puja. This mantra is believed to protect the devotees from negative influences and bring prosperity.

Lighting Diyas: Lighting oil lamps (diyas) in front of the Shiva Lingam during the puja is a symbol of enlightenment and is believed to ward off darkness and negativity.

Offering Prasad: After the puja, devotees offer prasad (sacred food) to Lord Shiva, which typically includes fruits, sweets, and kheer. The prasad is later distributed among family members and neighbors.

Evening Aarti: The day concludes with the evening Aarti, a ritual of waving lighted wicks before the deity, accompanied by devotional songs praising Lord Shiva.

Sawan Fourth Somwar 2024: Significance

The fourth and final Somwar of Shravan holds special significance as it marks the culmination of a month-long devotion to Lord Shiva. It is believed that the intense worship and fasting on this day can lead to the fulfillment of desires, removal of obstacles, and overall well-being. Many devotees also consider it an auspicious time to start new ventures or make important decisions.

