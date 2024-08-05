Sawan Third Somwar 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and more about Shravan month

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sawan Third Somwar 2024: Know date, muhurat and more

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is celebrated with great devotion and reverence, particularly during the Mondays of this month, known as Somwar. The third Somwar of Sawan holds special significance for devotees. To know the exact date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance, read below:

Sawan Third Somwar 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The third Somwar of Sawan 2024 falls on August 5, 2024. This day is considered highly auspicious for performing rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. The timing for the rituals typically aligns with the traditional Hindu calendar, starting at sunrise and continuing until the evening. Devotees perform their pujas and fasting rituals during specific hours that are considered most auspicious.

Sawan Third Somwar 2024: Puja Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees observe a fast and engage in various puja rituals. The key rituals include:

Abhishekam: Bathing the Shiva Lingam with sacred substances like milk, honey, and water.

Aavahanam: Inviting Lord Shiva into the idol or Lingam.

Naivedyam: Offering special food items prepared for the deity, such as fruits, milk, and honey.

Aarti: Performing the aarti ceremony with devotion, singing hymns in praise of Lord Shiva.

Chanting Mantras: Reciting Shiva mantras, especially the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra, to seek blessings and purity.

Sawan Third Somwar 2024: Significance

The third Somwar of Sawan is believed to be particularly auspicious for seeking blessings from Lord Shiva for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Devotees believe that observing fast and performing puja with sincerity can bring peace and remove obstacles from their lives. This day also signifies the importance of devotion and penance in spiritual practices.

Celebrating the third Somwar of Sawan is a cherished tradition for many Hindus, reflecting their deep devotion to Lord Shiva. By observing the rituals and embracing the spirit of the month, devotees seek to enhance their spiritual connection and bring positive changes to their lives.

