Samantha Ruth Prabhu discusses 'Cycle Syncing' with nutritionist on podcast, know what is it Do you know what cycle syncing is? If not, then we have got you covered. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu discussed about cycle syncing with a renowned nutritionist on her podcast, and we have explained the same in this article.

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary had an open discussion about period health in the April 16 episode of her podcast. They looked at how women can better understand and support their bodies throughout the menstrual cycle, from addressing hormone imbalances and PMS to understanding the emerging wellness trend of cycle syncing.

What is cycle syncing?

When Samantha asked the nutritionist about the concept of cycle syncing, she said, "Cycle syncing is basically syncing your lifestyle, your workout, your food, your supplements, and the activities you do—all of that based on the four different phases of a cycle."

She also added, “Our periods, if it's a 30-day cycle, for example, have four different phases based on which hormone is higher at which time. So, to simplify it, the first phase is the menstrual phase, then comes your follicular phase, then there is ovulation, and then we have the luteal phase, which is the last.”

Rashi further explained why it is important to understand the menstrual cycle, "It's dominated right, so it's not supposed to be like this. We'll get into why it's like this, and then of course, you menstruate again. So, we have these four phases."

Know how each phase affects your body and energy levels

Menstrual phase: "That's Day 1 of your cycle," says Rashi. "It typically lasts from Day 1 to Day 5 or 7, depending on the person." This is the time when your body sheds the lining of the uterus, and many women experience a range of physical and emotional changes during this phase.

Follicular phase: She said, "Estrogen starts rising, and most women feel amazing, alert, and full of life. It's everyone's favourite phase!" During this phase, women feel energetic.

Ovulation phase: Rashi explained, "Ovulation happens on one day, but we give it a 3-4 day window because sperm can survive that long in the body. Also, it's important to note: real menstruation only happens if you ovulate. Otherwise, it's called a withdrawal bleed."

Luteal phase: "Ideally, you should slow down a bit during this time, but many of us don't, which is why PMS often shows up," said Rashi. Mood swings, exhaustion, and other symptoms that many women associate with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) are common during this phase. Rashi emphasises that changing your lifestyle during this stage, such as eating healthily, getting enough sleep, and lowering stress, might help manage these symptoms.

As Rashi explained, the goal of cycle syncing is to work with rather than against these phases' natural flow. She clarified that every stage has a distinct impact on the body, affecting everything from physical health to emotions and energy levels. To improve balance and well-being, cycle syncing aims to modify your food, exercise, and general self-care to correspond with the body's requirements in each stage.

ALSO READ: Oil Pulling: Rinsing mouth with oil every morning solves several issues, know benefits and method