Oil Pulling: Rinsing mouth with oil every morning solves several issues, know benefits and method

Usually, everyone rinses their mouth with water in the morning. But do you know how beneficial rinsing with oil instead of water can be for you? Yes, when you regularly rinse with oil in the morning instead of water, you can get rid of many health problems. In ancient times, many people used to improve their health by rinsing with oil. It is also described as very beneficial in Ayurveda. In this article, we are going to tell you about the benefits of rinsing your mouth with oil and how you can include it in your lifestyle.

Benefits

It helps in cleaning and strengthening the teeth, making them healthy and strong. Apart from this, the antimicrobial properties present in the oil help in removing bad breath.

Rinsing with oil also provides relief from gum problems, such as swelling and pain of the gums. It is also beneficial in getting rid of problems like pyorrhea.

Oil pulling improves blood circulation in the skin and helps in improving the skin and reducing the problems of ageing.

Regularly rinsing with oil detoxifies the body, which removes toxins from the body and keeps the body energetic and healthy.

Add to your lifestyle

For oil pulling, you can use coconut oil, sesame oil, or sunflower oil. Coconut oil is most famous for this because it has antimicrobial properties.

The best time to rinse with oil is in the morning on an empty stomach, when your mouth is clean and you haven't eaten anything. Take 1-2 teaspoons of oil and put it in your mouth, then swish the oil in your mouth for 15-20 minutes and spread it between your teeth and gums.

After this, spit out the oil and rinse your mouth with warm water. You can do this daily in the morning, and initially, you can do it 2-3 times a week and gradually try to do it daily.

