Want to get rid of yellow teeth issue? Follow these 5 home remedies to whiten your teeth naturally

Dental health affects both your personality and health. Whenever you speak or laugh, people first notice your teeth. Apart from this, with the help of teeth, we chew food, and the digestion process starts, which is very important for our overall health. Therefore, teeth need to be healthy and shiny all the time. But sometimes a yellow layer forms on the teeth; this not only affects your personality but also harms your health. In this article, we have brought some home remedies for you, which will help in removing yellowness from your teeth and making them clean and shiny.

Salt and mustard oil

Salt and mustard oil are very beneficial in removing the yellowness of teeth. To use it, prepare a paste by mixing 1/2 teaspoon of salt with mustard oil. Rub your teeth with it. By doing this, your teeth will become clean and shiny.

Rise mouth with oil

Rinsing the mouth with oil is an ancient Ayurvedic technique that helps clean teeth. For this, keep coconut or sesame oil in the mouth for 10-15 minutes and then spit it out. This helps in removing dirt and stains accumulated on the surface of the teeth.

Brush with baking soda

Baking soda is a natural cleaning agent that is used to clean teeth. Mix it with toothpaste or water to make a paste and brush your teeth with it. This will remove the yellowness from your teeth, and your teeth will start shining.

Use apple cider vinegar

To remove the yellowness of teeth, you can use apple cider vinegar, but in limited quantity, as repeated use of acid on teeth can increase the risk of tooth sensitivity.

Fruit peels for teeth whitening

Use lemon, banana, or orange peels to whiten teeth. Although there is no evidence for this, you can still use it in a limited amount.

