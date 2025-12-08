Russian painter Nikas Safronov's 'Dream Vision' exhibition in Delhi portrays cross-cultural design | Watch Nikas Safronov calls this approach 'Dream Vision', a technique that blurs the line between reality and imagination, making viewers feel part of an artistic dream rather than mere observers.

New Delhi:

An important milestone in the Indian capital is happening; an interactive art exhibition featuring Nikas Safronov, a well-known painter from Russia and many visual artists around the world, made possible with sponsorship from Rosneft, an international integrated energy company with offices and affiliates worldwide. The exhibition, titled 'Dream Vision', opens at the Lalit Kala Akademi National Academy of Art in New Delhi on December 7th and runs until December 21st, 2025.

What makes this more than just a display of paintings is the immersive, cross-cultural design: 100 of Safronov’s finest works, many created specifically for the Indian audience, will be spread across eight halls over two floors, covering roughly 1,300 square metres.

From sweeping cityscapes of Moscow and St. Petersburg to Indian icons like the Taj Mahal, the exhibition merges Russian art sensibilities with Indian heritage, offering a visual bridge between cultures.

During a candid conversation with India TV, when asked about the core emotion he wanted to bring to India through 'Dream Vision', Russian painter Nikas Safronov said, "Dream Vision is a dream you see constantly, and when you come to India, you see the dream; it comes through India." He has also said that he has visited India thrice and he is in love with the country because of the old temples, architecture and Asian culture.

Safronov also explained that AI doesn't participate in his art, he only takes a few advice but never uses it in his art.

Indian and Russian artistic traditions

When asked about whether Indian and Russian artistic traditions share common ground or not, Safronov said, "India and Russia are like one coin on both sides. We are made of one metal. We have a soul, a heart, snow and human warmth in India. And the colours are fire, temples, and ancient culture. It may not be the same as in Russia, but it is quite rich. And it unites us. India is a very close country to us. Maybe, despite the distance, it is the closest. In terms of energy, in terms of impressions."

"I was little, and we watched films of a tramp, Mr. 420 (Shree 420), Seeta Aur Geeta, Disco Dancer. We cried, we were worried. It is close to us in spirituality. Russia, being as rich as India, is always under attack. Someone tries to capture it. It is Napoleon, it is the Swedes, it is the Poles, it is the Germans, and so on. India is the same. Everyone tries to capture it. History brings us closer," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with PM Modi at New Delhi

When asked about his views on Putin and Modi's relationship and the recent meeting, Safronov said," Well, Modi is a very philosophical person, very deep, very wise. He doesn't lose his connection with the other world. He tries to behave like a true Buddhist, like a true Hinduist, who propagates love all over the world."

"On the other hand, I know that his relationship with Russia is much stronger and stronger than with other countries with which he also has relations and affiliations. I would say that they are friends. They can call each other friends, and this will be true," he continued.

This is not a friend who holds a knife behind his back. These are friends who are open to each other. And we also understand that this is a necessary friendship, this is a necessary friendship for our countries. Because it can do a lot of useful things (15:39), both for our country and for yours. And then it is valuable, when Russia has a special relationship with the world, as a sanction. India has no complaints, no denials," Nikas Safronov concluded.