Feeling stuck at home? 7 easy rituals to instantly shift your space’s energy

Resetting your home's energy doesn't need to be complex or time-consuming. With tiny rituals like intention setting, smoke or herbs, sound, salt, scents, plants and decluttering, you create space for calm, clarity and renewal.

Try choosing one of these seven rituals and notice how the energy around you begins to shift.

Best rituals to clear negative energy at home

1. Set a fresh intention

Begin by pausing and asking yourself: How do I want this space to feel? Say it out loud — for example: “My home is a calm and welcoming refuge,” or “I release all tension and make room for fresh energy.” This simple act tunes your mindset before you start the work.

2. Burn dried herbs (or use a smoke ritual)

Light a bundle of dried herbs (such as sage or palo santo) in a fire-safe dish, blow out the flame, and gently fan the smoke into all corners of the room.

It’s a classic cleansing ritual and helps you symbolically ‘clear the air’ when you feel stuck or after conflict.

3. Make sound as you move through your home

Clap your hands, ring a bell, or tap a drum while walking clockwise through each room.

The vibrations and rhythm shift stagnant energy and help refresh the space.

4. Use salt or salt water around your space

Salt has long been used for purification. Try misting a sea-salt-water spray in the air, sprinkling a thin line of salt by the entrance, or even adding a dish of sea salt in a corner of your room.

It’s a simple physical gesture that can prompt an energetic shift, too.

5. Introduce a bright citrus scent

Fresh lemon aroma is naturally uplifting. Simmer lemon peels on the stove, place small bowls of lemon slices around your home, or diffuse lemon essential oil.

The scent alone can shift the mood of a room.

6. Bring in plants or diffuse cleansing essential oils

Plants like peace lilies or aloe vera, or essential oils such as lavender or frankincense, clean the air and bring in fresh life.

Place a couple of aromatic sprays or potted greens in spaces that feel heavy or low.

7. Clear out your clutter and open up space

Physical clutter often equals energetic clutter. Clear surfaces, open windows, let fresh air and sunlight in — these simple acts help clear the old and invite the new.

