Ram Kapoor weight loss: Actor says his weight loss is not from Ozempic or surgery, watch here

Ram Kapoor was the talk of the town after his recent weight loss transformation. The actor lost 55 kg, however, there have been several reports and allegations that he's lost the weight by taking Ozempic or undergoing surgery. Now, in a recent video, the actor revealed that these allegations are wrong and that he's lost the weight with hard work.

Kapoor shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Now do you believe me...?" In the video, the actor is first seen greeting his Instagram followers. Then, he goes on to say that a lot of people have been asking him about his weight loss and if he used Ozempic or underwent surgery for the same.

The actor then says, "First of all, there's nothing wrong if I did (ozempic or surgery). But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress."

Next, in the video, the actor can be seen flexing his muscles and biceps. He also says “I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right?”

Further, he says that he will have 'rock solid 6-pack' in the next four to six months. He says, "Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid 6-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y'all."

Speaking about his weight loss in a recent interview, Kapoor shared how he underwent such a massive weight loss. He said that he has been a ‘140 kg morbid obese man’ for 20 years. He added, “Twice I lost 30 kilos and twice it came back. This time, I have lost 55 kilos, and I have achieved a great level of health because I have learnt that any diet is temporary…The point is instead of dieting, you have to change your mindset.”

