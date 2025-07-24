7 Essentials every girl needs in her period care kit Your period care kit is more than pads—it's a self-love toolbox. From pain relief to mood boosters, here are 7 essentials every girl should carry with her.

Self-care is not just all about pampering and serums; it is about listening to your body (especially when it's needed most, like during your period). Young women in particular have a lot to manage during their menstrual cycle – the body's physical habit is uncomfortable, and, emotionally, you can be drained, yet many have been conditioned to suffer in silence.

To change the negative narrative surrounding menstruation and normalise menstrual wellness, let's consider menstrual wellness as part of the self-care movement and encourage young girls to build their period care kits. Think of it as taking a small step toward comfort, self-worth and self-love. Let us know about the 7 essential items every young woman should have.

Your period self-care kit: 7 comfort essentials

1. Comfortable, rash-free sanitary pads

According to Dr Ravi, Head of R&D at Amrutanjan Healthcare, the most basic item in period care, a good sanitary pad, can make the difference. Choose products that filter products to your skin and also offer long-lasting protection. Comfy Sanitary Pads are a good product that has been developed for durability in absorption while keeping you feeling dry and irritation-free. In addition, Comfy pads are made with a soft and breathable material and have a subtle fragrance, ensuring you feel fresh all day long.

2. Pain Relief Essentials

Cramps are one of the most common period symptoms. Having a mild pain-relief balm or period pain relief roll-on, a hot water bag, or nature-based soothing patches will help with some abdominal pain. Look for natural, Ayurvedic, less-painful swear-it-works options.

3. Period Panties

Things happen. Again, keep an extra pair of hug-your-bum or period panties in your kit. A lifesaver when you’re stuck in long hours of school or college and you can’t get to a washroom regularly.

4. Personal Hygiene Wipes: On-the-go without a washroom?

Use intimate hygiene wipes or pH-balanced cleansing wipes to stay clean and prevent infections – especially important during heavy flow days.

5. A Snack that Can Lift Your Mood

Whether you have a primary symptom or discomfort during menstruation, your body will burn more calories at that time, so there is no harm in giving in to a little treat. Put a small bar of dark chocolate, trail mix, or other favourite comfort snack in the kit to raise your mood and energy.

6. Essential Oil or Aromatherapy Roll-ons

Menopause and menstrual cycles both can influence emotions. Having a lavender or peppermint roll-on may help, too. A dab on your temples or wrists can de-stress and reduce headaches.

7. A Journal or Period Tracker

Being aware of your cycle is a step to self-care. Having a small journal or digital tracker app can help shine light on your cycle, highlight patterns, and help you be better prepared. You can also note how you are feeling emotionally and physically during your cycle.

