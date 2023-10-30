Onion prices skyrocketing? 7 easy substitutes to save your money and flavour

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Onion prices skyrocketing

Amid the festive season, the price of onion has been skyrocketing, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Currently, the retail prices in Delhi NCR stand at Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40 per kg a fortnight back due to delayed arrivals of harvest from key producing states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, as per an official of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. This drastic increase has put a considerable financial burden on consumers. Now, there are growing concerns that the price of onions might reach the ₹100-per kg mark very soon. While there is an urgent need to address the skyrocketing prices, it's also true that the robust aroma and texture of onions are irreplaceable. However, there are some simple additions you can make to your curries and gravies to keep them just as delightful, all without using onions. In this article, India TV will share some easy methods to help you preserve the flavorful essence of your dishes and make sure they remain delicious, even when you're not using onions.

Onion Prices Skyrocket: 9 Substitutes of Onions

Shallots: Shallots have a soft and sweet onion-like taste, which makes them a great choice for recipes where you want a more delicate and less overpowering onion flavour. Leeks: Leeks have a gentle and slightly sweet onion-like taste, which makes them a good fit for soups and stews, adding a pleasant flavor to these dishes. Garlic: Garlic has a strong and unique flavor that can bring richness to your dishes. However, it's important to use it in moderation because it has a stronger and sharper taste compared to onions. Chives: Chives offer a mild onion flavour and are often used as a garnish for dishes. Celery: Chopped celery can add a bit of crunch and a mild, earthy flavour to your recipes. Green Onions (Scallions): Green onions, also known as scallions, offer a gentler onion taste and are frequently used to enhance the appearance and flavour of a dish, typically as a garnish. Fennel: Fennel has a subtle liquorice-like taste and can be used as a replacement in some recipes. Onion Powder or Granules: These options, like onion powder or granules, can introduce the taste of onions to your dishes without the actual pieces of onions. Just be cautious and use them in small amounts to prevent your food from becoming too strongly flavoured. Asafoetida (Hing): In Indian cuisine, asafoetida is a spice that can give your food an onion-like flavor when you use it in small amounts.

Why onion prices are rising?

Onion prices are rising owing to a surge in demand during the festive season and dwindling stocks. However, traders are putting the blame for the sudden spike in onion prices on a shortage in supply.

According to the onion traders, the onions were priced at Rs 25-30 per kg before Navratri which have gone up to Rs 55-60 per kg in three days and these are being sold at Rs 65-70 per kg in the markets. "The inflow of the onion is low resulting in high rates. Today the rates are Rs 350 (per 5 Kg). Yesterday, it was Rs 300. It was Rs 200 before that. A week ago, rates were Rs 200, Rs 160 or Rs 250 etc. The rates have gone up in the last week. The rates have risen due to a shortage in supply," an onion trader at Ghazipur vegetable market in Delhi said while speaking to reporters.

