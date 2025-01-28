Nutritionist shares 'healthiest' three-course meal in the world, includes both cheese and chocolate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOMINIQUE LUDWIG AND TELEGRAPH Nutritionist shares 'healthiest meal' in the world.

Nutritionist Dominique Ludwig presented a meal during an interview with Telegraph.co.uk that she considers one of the healthiest in the world. The three courses in her meal plan are intended to offer a series of nutrients that promote gut health, cognitive function, and heart health. Every dish is expertly prepared to blend flavours, textures, and nutrients that will satisfy your palate and provide your body with nourishment.

Here's a breakdown of each course shared by Dominique

Starter: Labneh cheese with roasted tomatoes and broccoli (313 calories, 24g protein, 5g fibre)

According to Dominique, labneh, a fermented Middle Eastern cheese, is a very healthful appetizer since it contains both protein and prebiotics. According to Dominique, this provides 14g of protein per serving, which helps to maintain better blood sugar levels and keeps us feeling fuller for longer.

“Tomatoes benefit our cardiovascular system as they contain powerful antioxidants called lycopene... Broccoli is full of magnesium, which is important for over 300 enzyme reactions in the body and is also necessary for calming our nervous system,” she said.

Main: Citrus mackerel salad (630 calories, 29g protein, 16g fibre)

Dominique claims that this main course is excellent for your heart, brain, and stomach. It is a flavorful and refreshing dish that blends the brightness of citrus with the richness of mackerel. She adds that mackerel is among the few meals that naturally contain some vitamin D, which is crucial for immune system regulation.

Dominique suggests pan-frying the fish in a small amount of extra virgin olive oil, which is rich in polyphenols and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Dessert: Tofu chocolate mousse with blueberries (250 calories, 7g protein, 5g fibre)

Desserts are frequently high in calories and sugar, but it is possible to create a tasty and nutritious sweet treat. Dominique claims that while silken tofu provides protein and magnesium, tahini and silken tofu are high in calcium, which promotes bone density and healthy muscle contractions. Iron, magnesium, and zinc, which are found in cacao, help maintain a healthy neural system, muscles, and energy levels.

