Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 'real foods' for peri-menopausal and menopausal women

Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 'real foods' for peri-menopausal and menopausal women.

Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist, is well-known for posting insightful advice on diet and exercise on her Instagram. She frequently dispels misconceptions about diet fads while offering her followers trustworthy and useful guidance. She recently posted a video talking about how important diet is for women going through menopause or perimenopause. Rujuta recommended three actual foods in the movie that can give ladies going through this stage vital nutrients.

She offered three practical strategies for menopausal and perimenopausal women to include healthy fats, calcium, protein, and fibre in their diets. Her suggestions were intended to alleviate symptoms related to this stage of life while fostering general well-being and mental tranquillity. Examine these three genuine foods for real women that a well-known dietitian has suggested.

Never skip breakfast

First and foremost, Rujuta counselled menopausal and perimenopausal women to eat a balanced breakfast, avoid skipping meals, and prepare simple meals in kadhai or on the tava without the use of a blender or mixer. “Aapko maalum hai wo nashte konse hain. Meri taraf mat dekhiye, andar dekhiye, khud ki kitchen mein. You will figure out ki aapko kya khana chahiye (Don't look at me; look inside your kitchen. You will figure out what you need to eat),” she added.

Consume nuts

The second food item that Rujuta recommended is eating poor man's peanuts, or Mungfali (peanuts) Singdana. To improve the quality of your face, hair, stomach, and overall health, the dietician suggested consuming a handful of peanuts with your tea or coffee. Additionally, it will lessen your irritation, which is a menopausal symptom.

“Toh life mein mithaas lane ke liye jo thoda sa crunch ki zaroorat hoti hai, wo jitna fresh aur nutritious food aapko milega utna hi aapka dimag aur pet shaant rahega (To add some sweetness in your life, you need a little bit of crunch, which you can get from fresh and nutritious food that will also keep your tummy and brain calm),” Rujuta added.

Eat rice with legumes in the night

Lastly, Rujuta suggested eating rice for dinner to get a good night's sleep. She advised combining the rice with legumes (like moong, lobia, chana, and more) and homemade chaas/buttermilk. A meal with these three ingredients will help menopausal women deal with their gas problems and hot flashes at night.

