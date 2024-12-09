Nutritionist explains anti-inflammatory diet plan like Vidya Balan to lose 20 kg fast | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE An anti-inflammatory diet like Vidya Balan to lose 20 kg.

Many of us often face trouble losing weight. Even after following different types of diets, exercising and trying every possible thing, the weight does not reduce. Despite doing everything, if the result is not achieved, then the mind gets disappointed. For women suffering from PCOS, losing weight is a very difficult task for them.

However, the task is not easy for celebrities either. But from time to time, Indian celebrities keep talking about their weight loss journey on the internet or social media. Recently, when Vidya Balan and Samantha talked about their anti-inflammatory diet and said that their weight is decreasing only due to this diet without doing anything, everyone was shocked.

It is believed that an anti-inflammatory diet is very beneficial in weight loss. So let us know how to follow an anti-inflammatory diet to shed 20 kg fast from nutritionist Shikha Singh who has recently shared the diet plan on her Instagram post.

Shikha said in a video, "Many celebs are following an anti-inflammatory diet for weight loss. But do you know how inflammation affects our weight and how an anti-inflammatory diet helps us shed kilos?"

She added, “If your diet has a lot of processed food, sugar and alcohol, or if you smoke, are under stress, or you do not get enough sleep and have a hormonal imbalance, your body may have inflammation. Your body may release an inflammatory chemical called cytokines, which disrupts the functioning of insulin and leptin, which are related to managing sugar and hunger. Such disruptions can lead to more fat storage in the body and drastic weight gain.”

Let's take a look at the diet plan:

For morning drinks take turmeric tea along with 2 soaked walnuts between 7 am-7.30 am.

For breakfast take multigrain millet roti along with green vegetables and green tea between 8 am-8.30 am.

For mid-morning snacks take one apple or orange between 10 am-10.30 am.

For lunch take moong dal salad with lots of vegetables 1 pm-2 pm.

Evening snacks include black coffee along with roasted chana between 4 pm to 5 pm.

For dinner have tomato soup with 50 gm low-fat paneer or tofu between 6 pm to 7 pm.

For night drinks take Ajwain tea between 9 pm to 9:30 pm.

However, before starting an anti-inflammatory diet, it is important to understand what causes inflammation in the body. Apart from illness or injury, inflammation is caused by an unhealthy diet, poor lifestyle, increased stress and cortisol hormones. But when lifestyle changes are made and an anti-inflammatory diet is followed, inflammation reduces to a great extent.

ALSO READ: Kickstart your morning with THESE essential habits for a happy and productive day