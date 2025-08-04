8 body signs you may be missing vital nutrients, according to a gastroenterologist Your body speaks before your blood test does. A top gastroenterologist shares 8 quiet signs you might be lacking key nutrients—watch out before it worsens.

Your body often shows subtle signs before any lab test does. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a well-known gastroenterologist, highlights eight common symptoms that could indicate your body is running low on essential nutrients.

Paying attention to these signs can help you make timely dietary adjustments to support your overall health.

8 symptoms may reveal you have a nutritional deficiency

From low energy levels to brittle nails, these physical symptoms could be your body’s way of asking for nutritional help. Let’s explore each one in detail.

1. Feeling tired all the time? It could be more than just stress

Do you constantly find yourself complaining about feeling exhausted all the time? Chronic fatigue may point to deficiencies in iron, vitamin B12 or magnesium. These nutrients are crucial for oxygen transport and energy metabolism.

2. Hair fall and brittle nails might mean you need these nutrients

Believe it or not, weak nails and increased hair fall can signal a lack of zinc, biotin, protein or iron. When nutrient intake drops, the body diverts resources away from non-vital parts like nails and hair to protect essential organs.

3. Always feeling cold could point to a deficiency

Have you always had to deal with feeling cold? Always cold hands and feet might indicate a deficiency in iodine or iron. These minerals are essential for thyroid function and red blood cell formation. Lacking a clear reason to feel cold is something you should investigate.

4. Muscle cramps and twitches? Watch out for low minerals

Frequent muscle cramps are a reason for concern. This could be caused by low magnesium, potassium or calcium levels. These minerals play an important role in muscle function and nerve transmission. Poor digestive health can further impair absorption.

5. Trouble focusing or brain fog? These nutrients may help

Struggling to focus or experiencing mental fatigue may be linked to low omega-3s, vitamin D, vitamin B12 or choline. These nutrients are necessary for brain development and proper neurotransmitter function.

6. Easy bruising or bleeding gums? Look at your Vitamin C and K

If your gums bleed easily or you bruise with minor impact, you may have a deficiency in vitamin C or vitamin K. Vitamin C helps produce collagen, while vitamin K plays a key role in blood clotting.

7. Cracks in the corners of your mouth aren’t just dry skin

Recurring cracks or sores at the corners of your mouth could signal a lack of vitamins B2, B6 or iron. If this condition keeps returning, it’s a sign to re-evaluate your nutritional intake.

8. Strange cravings or no appetite? This might be the reason

Sudden appetite loss or cravings for non-food items like ice or dirt (a condition called pica) may indicate a deficiency in iron, zinc or vitamin B12. Such symptoms should not be ignored.

Your body often provides early signals when it needs essential nutrients. Dr. Sethi’s list is a useful starting point for understanding what your body might be communicating. If any of these signs continue, talk to a healthcare provider and think about reviewing your diet.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

