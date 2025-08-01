5 easy lunch options to try when you're working from home If you have some time to squeeze between calls and deadlines when you're working from home, you can make some fresh food. Here are some easy Indian lunch options you can try when you're working from home.

New Delhi:

A lot of people work from home completely or on a few days of the week. They want their lunch to be easy and hassle-free, so that they can enjoy the food while their work isn't impacted. There are different types of food that you can make, depending on what you want to eat on that day.

You can prepare your food in advance, however, if you have some time to squeeze between calls and deadlines, you can make some fresh food. Here are some easy Indian lunch options you can try when you're working from home. These are easy to prepare, require everyday kitchen items and can be made in under 30 minutes. Check out these lunch options.

Lunch options when you're working from home

Vegetable Khichdi: This is a simple and wholesome dish that's made with rice, lentils and vegetables. It's easy to prepare, highly nutritious and also light on the stomach. It is perfect for busy days as it cooks quickly in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot and can be customised with any vegetables that you have on hand. Curd Rice: This is a cooling South Indian dish as it combines cooked rice with curd (yoghurt) which is then tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and a pinch of asafoetida. Its quick to make and ideal for hot days or when you're low on energy. You can also add grated carrots, cucumber or pomegranate seeds. Egg Curry with Rice: For those who eat eggs, a simple boiled egg curry with minimal spices and onion-tomato gravy is a great option. You can have it with plain steamed rice for a hearty and comforting meal that doesn’t take much effort. Paneer Bhurji Wrap: Scrambled paneer that's sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices makes for a great stuffing. You can use it on a whole wheat roti wrap. This is high in protein and easy to eat at your desk. Besan Chilla with Chutney: These are made with besan, onions, green chilies, and spices. They cook fast on a tawa (griddle) and pair well with mint or coconut chutney. Chillas are ruch in protein, gluten-free and you can also stuff it with paneer or spinach for better flavour and nutrition.

ALSO READ: Planning a Mussoorie trip? New rules you must know first