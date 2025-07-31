Planning a Mussoorie trip? New rules you must know first Mussoorie visitors now face stricter rules! From hotel check-in registration to QR code scanning, know what’s changing before your next trip.

New Delhi:

Mussoorie is considered to be one of the most picturesque hill stations. It is no surprise that tourists from all over the country love to visit the Queen of Hills as often as they can. However, the charm of Mussoorie is suffering due to overcrowding. To preserve the beauty of the place, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department has decided to tighten the rules for tourists.

Starting this week, the hotels, guest houses and homestays now need to register the guest details on the newly launched digital tourism portal. The registration needs to be done right at the check-in. Uttarakhand Tourism Department hopes to manage the tourist footfall with the new rules. This decision is in line with the recent orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Mussoorie's new rules for tourists

As per the new rules, all accommodation providers in Mussoorie need to:

Register their property on the official tourism portal

Provide the property owner’s name and contact number

Specify the type of lodging they are providing

Share the property name, number of rooms, and total guest capacity

Right after the registration, the property owners or caretakers need to log guest details at check-in. This will ensure real-time tracking of arrivals in the town.

What's next for tourists planning a Mussoorie trip?

In addition to hotel registration, visitors to Mussoorie may need to complete a pre-registration process before arrival, particularly during busy seasons.

The steps are as follows:

Submit an online form containing name, contact details, vehicle number, accommodation information, and travel dates.

Domestic tourists will receive an OTP via their mobile, while international guests will receive it through email.

Upon verification, a QR code will be created, which must be presented at entry points.

That's not all; checkpoints such as Kimadi, Kempty Falls, and Kuthal Gate will scan the QR code, while ANPR cameras will confirm vehicle information. Reports indicate that this system will be implemented only during peak traffic times, rather than throughout the entire year.

In the last two years, the footfall in Mussoorie has doubled. This often causes massive traffic jams and other security concerns. This move will certainly have an impact on tourists planning to visit Mussoorie.