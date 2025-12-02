This new psychological test shows how severe your phone addiction really is A new psychological test created by Saurashtra University measures how severe your phone dependency is. The govt-recognised tool helps detect and manage nomophobia in young people.

New Delhi:

In a surprising achievement, the Department of Psychology at Saurashtra University in Rajkot (Gujarat) have devised a psychological test called 'No Mobile Phone Phobia' that will assess whether your child or you yourself suffer from ‘nomophobia’. This test can easily detect symptoms of individuals suffering from the condition.

Additionally, the formula's copyright has been acquired by the institution, enabling widespread use. This exam will not only identify and counsel persons suffering from nomophobia, but will also assist them in overcoming their mobile phone addiction.

What is Nomophobia?

Nomophobia is the new-age sickness under which a specific kind of panic grabs the psyche of children as well as adults, where they worry about not having a working mobile phone.

Symptoms of Nomophobia

Those suffering from ‘nomophobia’ can show symptoms like people becoming anxious and distraught when their mobile phone runs out of battery, their mobile network turns weak, or their phone is snatched.

According to an IANS report, Dr Yogesh Jogson, Professor in the Department of Psychology at Saurashtra University, stated that a paper-and-pencil test has been developed for students living in India, and this test has also received recognition. Its copyright has been granted by the Government, he said.

Assistant Professor Dhara Doshi explained that a paper-and-pencil test has been developed to assess the level of "no mobile phone phobia" in people aged 14 to 34. This test will prove extremely useful for many students and PhD researchers. It offers numerous scientific solutions and techniques to combat nomophobia, the anxiety and nervousness caused by not having a phone.

Unnati Desai, a research student at Saurashtra University, stated that this test can accurately measure the level of nomophobia in young people.