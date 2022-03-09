No Smoking Day 2022: History, theme and significance of this occasion

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK No Smoking Day is celebrated on March 9 this year

No Smoking Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March every year. This time, it is falling on March 9. The day is designed as a time to reach out to friends or family members who suffer from nicotine addiction. On No Smoking Day, people are also encouraged to help others quit. Smoking not only puts the person using cigarettes actively in danger but affects those around him also. Today is the best day to give up on this vice.

We take a look at the history of No Smoking Day and its significance.

History of No Smoking Day

The United Kingdom witnessed that the people in the country are getting addicted to smoking. In 1984, No Smoking Day was observed for the first time. Earlier, it was celebrated on the first Wednesday of March as it began on Ash Wednesday. However, with time, it shifted to the second Wednesday. Now, it is celebrated as an annual event all over the United Kingdom and in other countries too.

Theme of No Smoking Day 2022

In March 2022, the theme of No Smoking Day is said to be ‘quitting smoking doesn’t have to be stressful.’ The focus of this year will be on calming down people who want to quit smoking and letting them know that the process of giving up on smoking need not be stressful.

Significance of No Smoking Day

This day is celebrated to make people aware of the ill effects of smoking so that they can make up their mind to quit. Various campaigns are organised to provide free resources to people who want to start their journey of giving up on smoking. On this day, people also help their loved ones by extending their hands of support in quitting the life-threatening habit.

On No Smoking Day, pledge to go smoke-free and help others out of this habit too.