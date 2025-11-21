A royal Udaipur affair: Step inside Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s luxurious wedding venue | Watch Get a first look inside Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s luxurious Udaipur wedding invitation. Explore the design, theme, and details of their royal celebration.

New Delhi:

When Udaipur, the City of Lakes, is chosen as the backdrop for a destination wedding, it almost always means something grand. But on November 21–22, 2025, the city is going all out as Netra Mantena, daughter of pharma tycoon Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju celebrate their union in a spectacle of heritage, luxury, and star power.

A Venue Fit for Royalty

The size of the occasion is astonishing: celebrations are set for some of the most distinguished locations in Udaipur, The Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal inside the City Palace, and the impressive Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola.

By having selected such remarkable historical locations, there is a suggestion that the wedding will be as much focused on tradition as it is on opulence.

The Invitation: A Collector’s Piece

The wedding invitation itself is particularly noteworthy. It arrives in a deep ruby-red box, embossed with "Netra & Vamsi" in elegant white script.

Above their names is a golden elephant motif -- a regal emblem intimately connected with Indian royalty and street processions.

Upon opening, the box reveals subsequent layers of careful thought:

Personalised Envelopes: Each guest has a card with their name on it, lending an air of personalisation and exclusivity to the invitation.

The Udaipur Collection Booklet: One of the books features a ring of multicoloured gemstones -- sapphires, emeralds, rubies and diamonds -- hinting at the luxuriously curated theme or experience that will likely permeate every event.

A Wedding Ceremony Card: This is printed on cream stock with gold lettering, and formally announces the union of the families Mantena and Gadiraju, and confirms Jagmandir Island Palace as the venue.

A Guest List That Reads Like a Who’s Who

This isn’t just a big wedding — it’s a high-profile, star-studded affair. Reports say international and Indian celebrities, business magnates, and global dignitaries will descend upon Udaipur.

The New Indian Express suggests that Donald Trump Jr. is attending.

There are also strong rumours (from other outlets) about performances by Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and even Tiesto, Black Coffee, and Cirque du Soleil.

Bollywood glam will be in full flow too; names like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and others are expected.

Behind the Celebration

The wedding isn’t just about glitz. It’s being orchestrated by Wizcraft Weddings & Social Events, a company well known for executing large-scale, elaborate events.

According to reports, the decor, hospitality, and programming will blend rich Mewari traditions (from Udaipur) with a contemporary, global sensibility.

Security for the event is tight, as expected for a gathering of such high-net-worth individuals and celebrities.

And with luxury hotels in Udaipur fully booked, the city is bracing for a massive influx of guests.

Why This Wedding Is Making Global Headlines

Legacy and Wealth: Netra is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena. He is the CEO of an Orlando-based pharmaceutical corporation, so this adds a global business component to the wedding.

Cultural Grandeur: The choice of the palaces in Udaipur, the elephant theme, and the gem theme on the invites are all marked acknowledgements of India’s royal and cultural past and present.

Entertainment Scale: With a global music star and Bollywood stars likely to perform, this is not a wedding; this is an event.

Diplomacy and Power: With international dignitaries, business leaders, and celebrities attending, this wedding is just as much about networking and power as it is about marriage.

Netra and Vamsi’s wedding will be historic, perfectly combining luxury, heritage, and entertainment in one of the most romantic cities in the world.

