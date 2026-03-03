DIY natural Holi colours you can make at home

New Delhi:

Holi without colour is like a gujiya without stuffing, technically possible, but why would you? The good news is that you do not need neon powders of mysterious origin to enjoy the festival. With a little kitchen creativity, you can whip up vibrant, skin-friendly colours that are fun, fragrant and far gentler on your skin and hair.

If you are leaning towards a more mindful celebration this year, here are easy, cheerful DIY natural colour recipes you can try at home.

Sunshine yellow from your spice box

Bright yellow is practically the signature shade of Holi. And yes, your kitchen already has it.

You will need:

Turmeric powder and gram flour (besan)

Mix one part turmeric with two to three parts gram flour. The besan softens the intensity of turmeric and makes the texture smoother on the skin. This blend creates a warm, festive yellow that washes off easily.

For a lighter shade, increase the gram flour ratio. Think glow, not mustard explosion.

Pretty pink from flowers

Pink is playful and joyful, and dried flower petals can give you that perfect soft hue.

You will need:

Dried rose petals or hibiscus flowers

Dry the petals completely in sunlight and grind them into a fine powder. Sieve well for a soft finish. Hibiscus gives a deeper pinkish red, while rose petals offer a softer blush tone.

Bonus: it smells divine. Your Holi selfies will thank you.

Earthy orange with marigold magic

Marigolds are practically Holi mascots. They also double up as colour creators.

You will need:

Fresh or dried marigold petals

Dry the petals thoroughly and grind them into powder. For a brighter orange, mix with a little turmeric and arrowroot powder. The result is festive, fragrant and beautifully traditional.

Leafy green, the herbal way

Green symbolises new beginnings, and you can make it without synthetic dyes.

You will need:

Spinach leaves, coriander leaves or henna (natural, chemical-free)

Dry the leaves and grind into powder. If using henna, ensure it is pure and free of additives. This gives a soft green tint and is relatively gentle on the skin.

Tip: Always patch test henna before use.

Romantic red from beetroot

Beetroot is the quiet overachiever of natural colour making.

For dry colour:

Slice beetroot thinly, dry completely, and grind into powder.

For wet colour:

Boil chopped beetroot in water and let it cool. Strain and dilute for a rich magenta splash.

It creates a gorgeous, Instagram-ready shade without the chemical drama.

A few smart Holi tips

Even natural colours deserve respect.

Always patch test before full use.

Avoid the eye and mouth area.

Store powders in airtight containers to prevent moisture.

Use clean, dry grinders for best texture.

If you are celebrating outdoors, combine these colours with sunscreen, moisturiser and a light layer of oil on hair for extra protection.

Why go natural this Holi?

Apart from being kinder to your skin and scalp, homemade colours are eco-friendly and biodegradable. They reduce water pollution and minimise the risk of contact dermatitis or irritation. More importantly, they bring back the old-school charm of Holi, when colours came from flowers, kitchens and shared laughter rather than factory packets.

This year, let your Holi be bright, but gentle. Colourful, but conscious. And if someone asks where you bought your gulal, you can proudly say, “It’s homemade.”

Also read: How to protect your skin and hair from Holi colour damage