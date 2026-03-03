How to protect your skin and hair from Holi colour damage

New Delhi:

Holi may be the celebration of colour and festivity, but your skin and hair may not agree. The artificial dyes and prolonged exposure to the sun and dryness may lead to redness, itchiness, and even exacerbate your sensitive and/or acne-prone skin. Experts say the key to enjoying Holi without regret is preparation. A strong skin barrier before the celebrations, followed by gentle recovery care, can prevent most post-Holi complaints.

Here is a complete expert guide to protecting your skin and hair this festive season.

Why Holi colours can irritate your skin

Many commercial Holi colours contain chemical dyes and metallic compounds that may irritate the skin. These irritants can lead to contact dermatitis, dryness, inflammation and acne flare-ups.

According to Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist, and Founder and MD at Serenity Med Aesthetics, prevention is far easier than treatment.

Strengthening the skin barrier before stepping out significantly reduces pigment penetration and irritation.

Pre-Holi skin protection: What to do before stepping out

Hydrate your skin barrier: Apply a generous layer of moisturiser before heading out. Well-hydrated skin acts as a shield, reducing colour absorption and preventing excessive dryness.

Oil your scalp and hair: Oiling creates a protective film over the scalp and hair length. This not only minimises pigment damage but also makes washing off colours much easier later.

Cover exposed areas: Full sleeves, caps and sunglasses protect the skin and prevent pigment from settling into creases or entering the eyes.

Protect small but vulnerable areas: Apply oil to nail cuticles and use a thick lip balm. These areas stain easily and dry out quickly.

Choose safer colours: Opt for organic or skin-friendly colours wherever possible to reduce the risk of contact dermatitis.

Sunscreen and hydration matter: If you are outdoors, apply sunscreen and stay hydrated. Sun exposure combined with chemical colours and dehydration increases the risk of irritation and heat-related skin stress.

Post-Holi recovery: Be gentle, not aggressive

Once the celebrations are over, resist the temptation to scrub vigorously.

Wash off colours gently using a mild body wash or cleansing milk. Scrubbing can worsen irritation and push pigment deeper into already stressed skin.

Moisturise immediately after bathing to restore the skin barrier.

Shampoo gently and follow with conditioner to replenish lost moisture.

If you notice persistent redness, itching or burning, apply calamine lotion and consult a dermatologist promptly. Ongoing irritation should not be ignored.

Do not forget your hair on Holi

While skin gets immediate attention, hair often suffers silently. According to Swagatika Das, CEO and Co-founder of Nat Habit, preparation makes all the difference.

She says, “Holi is a beautiful celebration of colours and joy, but the harsh chemical pigments often used during the festivities can leave hair dry, brittle and prone to breakage if it isn’t prepared properly. A mindful pre-Holi routine can go a long way in protecting both the hair and scalp.”

Applying a generous layer of natural oil before stepping out helps create a protective barrier that minimises pigment absorption while locking in moisture. Oils enriched with reetha, aloe vera, hibiscus, neem, curry leaves, rosemary and tulsi not only shield the strands but also support overall scalp health.

In the days leading up to Holi, deep conditioning masks containing methi, shea butter, argan oil, castor oil and coconut oil improve elasticity and strengthen strands. Light Ayurvedic mists prepared with methi water and herbal infusions can further hydrate the hair and reduce dryness.

Post celebration cleansing should remain gentle. A sulphate-free natural shampoo helps remove colour effectively without stripping away essential oils.

Celebrate freely, but prepare wisely. Your future self will thank you when the colours fade, and your skin and hair remain healthy.