Mouth taping for better sleep? Here’s what you should know first Mouth taping is gaining attention as a sleep trend, but experts warn its benefits are unproven and it may not be safe for everyone.

New Delhi:

Mouth taping is a bedtime habit that involves placing a small piece of tape over the lips before sleep to encourage breathing through the nose rather than the mouth. The practice has recently picked up attention online, with many people suggesting it helps with snoring, sleep quality and oxygen intake.

According to Healthline, the main aim of mouth taping is to support nasal breathing, which can improve how air is filtered and humidified before it reaches the lungs. That said, it is not a medical treatment and comes with clear limitations that are worth understanding before trying it.

Why people are trying mouth taping

One reason mouth taping appeals to some is its effect on moisture and airflow. According to Healthline, nasal breathing helps keep the nasal passages lubricated and prevents the sinuses from drying out. Breathing through the nose also adds humidity to the air, which may feel more comfortable for people with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Nasal breathing may help maintain balanced pH levels in the mouth, potentially reducing issues like dry mouth, gum irritation and dental decay. Another suggested benefit is improved intake of nitric oxide, a compound that plays a role in blood circulation, brain function and oxygen delivery throughout the body.

Sleep expert Wendy Troxel, PhD, a senior behavioural specialist at the RAND Corporation, told Fox News Digital that the proposed benefit of mouth taping lay in encouraging nasal breathing, which may reduce snoring or mouth dryness for some individuals.

Mouth taping: Possible side effects and concerns

Despite its growing popularity, mouth taping is not suitable for everyone. Healthline advises against trying it if someone has severe nasal congestion due to allergies, colds or other illnesses. Blocking the mouth without clear nasal airflow can make breathing uncomfortable or unsafe.

Reported side effects include:

Skin irritation around the lips

Sticky residue left behind in the morning

Sleep disturbances or difficulty falling asleep

Should you try mouth taping?

The claimed benefits of mouth taping, Healthline reported, are largely anecdotal. At present, there is no clinical evidence proving that it treats or cures any underlying health condition.

Mouth taping may feel helpful for some, but it is not risk-free. Anyone considering it should speak to a doctor first, especially if they have breathing, sleep or skin-related concerns. Sometimes, improving sleep starts with understanding what works for your body, rather than following a trend.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)