Memory games to mental math: Try these brain exercises to improve your memory

Your brain is one of the most important organs in the body. It controls different functions of the body and stores memory, among others. Hence, it is extremely crucial that you keep your brain healthy. From eating the right food to performing the right exercise, all of these can have immense benefits on your brain.

Both memory and concentration are important functions of your brain. While your brain has the ability to perform these functions on its own, there are certain things you can do every day to boost these functions. Here are some brain exercises that can help boost memory.

Play Memory Games

Memory games are a fantastic way to give your brain a good workout. Activities like Sudoku, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and even digital memory games challenge various aspects of memory. These games challenge your brain to recall sequences, match patterns, or remember placements; all of which stimulate the hippocampus, the brain area which is important for memory.

Practice Mental Math

Solving math problems in your head, such as calculating tips, percentages or multiplying numbers without a calculator, can help improve your working memory and cognitive ability. Regular practice with mental arithmetic can also help strengthen neural pathways that are used in problem-solving and reasoning.

Visualisation Techniques

Forming mental images while studying or recalling helps to improve your long-term memory retention. The memory palace technique, where you associate information with specific locations in a familiar space, can be very beneficial.

Meditate and Practice Mindfulness

While not a game, meditation improves memory by increasing focus and reducing stress, which is a major factor that affects memory. Mindfulness meditation makes you aware of the present moment, which helps strengthen your attention span.

Learn a New Skill

Learning a new language, musical instrument or even cooking technique helps to stimulate the brain by forming new neural connections. This "neuroplasticity" helps in strengthening memory and cognitive performance.

