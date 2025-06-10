Shehnaaz Gill lost 55 kg by drinking this drink on an empty stomach, know benefits Shehnaaz Gill has worked hard to become fit from fat. She has lost 55 kg of weight using natural things. Know what she used to eat and which drinks worked effectively in her weight loss journey.

Shehnaaz Gill's fitness is generating a lot of media attention these days. The Bigg Boss 13 diva with plump cheeks now has a very trim and slender appearance. Shehnaaz Gill discussed her weight loss experience in a recent interview, revealing how she dropped 55 kg in just six months. She used to exercise, eat well, and utilise Desi remedies. Shehnaaz Gill also employed various Ayurvedic practices, such as taking a specific yellow drink on an empty stomach as soon as she woke up in the morning.

Start your day with a yellow detox drink

Shehnaaz Gill said that she starts her day with yellow water. Shehnaaz drinks 1 glass of lukewarm turmeric water, some tea leaves, and apple cider vinegar. Drinking this drink detoxifies the body and improves digestion. This drink proves to be effective for weight loss.

Breakfast should be rich in protein

Shehnaaz Gill likes to eat sprouts and fenugreek paratha for breakfast. Whenever she feels like eating poha or upma, she gets poha or upma made with more vegetables and eats it. This gives her taste and also does not increase her weight. She also takes curd and granola for breakfast.

Eat these things for lunch and dinner

For lunch, she eats dal, salad, tofu, vegetables, and ghee rotis, which gives her plenty of nutrients and taste. Shehnaaz Gill eats roasted makhana in the evening. For dinner, she likes to drink khichdi, curd, and gourd soup. She also drinks 1 glass of turmeric milk before sleeping. With this diet, she has lost weight naturally. However, along with this, daily workouts have also been an important part of her fitness journey. You can also make yourself slim and trim by following this diet.

