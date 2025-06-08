Matcha latte: Here's how you can easily make the internet's latest trend at home Matcha originated in Japan and is used in tea ceremonies. Today, it is being used in beverages, desserts, and even savoury dishes. If you too want to try the viral matcha latte, here's an easy recipe that you can use to make this beverage at home easily.

New Delhi:

Matcha latte has taken over the internet, and everyone seems to be trying this beverage. It is made with matcha and steamed milk. Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown and processed green tea leaves. These are not like traditional green tea, where leaves are steeped and discarded. Matcha involves consuming the entire leaf, which is a good source of antioxidants, particularly catechins.

Matcha originated in Japan and is used in tea ceremonies. It has gained popularity worldwide for its flavour and health benefits. Today, it is being used in beverages, desserts, and even savoury dishes. If you too want to try the viral matcha latte, here's an easy recipe that you can use to make this beverage at home easily.

Ingredients

1–2 teaspoons of matcha powder

2 tablespoons of hot water (not boiling)

1 cup of milk

Sweetener to taste

Tools

Small bowl or mug

Bamboo whisk, milk frother or small regular whisk

Saucepan or microwave-safe container (to heat milk)

Sifter

Procedure

Sift the Matcha: Use a small sifter to sift the matcha powder into your bowl. This helps remove clumps and creates a smoother texture.

Use a small sifter to sift the matcha powder into your bowl. This helps remove clumps and creates a smoother texture. Whisk with Hot Water: Add the hot water to the sifted matcha. Whisk vigorously in a “W” or “M” motion until the matcha is fully dissolved and frothy.

Add the hot water to the sifted matcha. Whisk vigorously in a “W” or “M” motion until the matcha is fully dissolved and frothy. Heat the Milk: Warm your milk in a saucepan over medium heat or microwave it until hot but not boiling.

Warm your milk in a saucepan over medium heat or microwave it until hot but not boiling. Froth the Milk (Optional): Use a milk frother or whisk to froth the milk if you like a foamy texture.

Use a milk frother or whisk to froth the milk if you like a foamy texture. Combine: Pour the frothed milk slowly over the whisked matcha. Stir gently. Add sweetener if needed and stir well.

Pour the frothed milk slowly over the whisked matcha. Stir gently. Add sweetener if needed and stir well. Serve: Enjoy your matcha latte in a mug. Sprinkle a little extra matcha on top for decoration if you like.

ALSO READ: Consume these healthy, low-sodium snacks to satisfy your tea-time cravings, know recipe