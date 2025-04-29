Loneliness can be the reason for depression; know what to do when you feel isolated in crowd Feeling lonely in a crowd? Know how loneliness can lead to depression and learn effective ways to overcome isolation. Find practical solutions to break free from loneliness and improve your mental well-being.

New Delhi:

Depression is a mental illness that affects a person mentally as well as physically. Whenever a person starts thinking too much or some such incident happens in his life that troubles him, then he starts going into depression. In today's fast-paced life, loneliness is becoming a big mental health problem. Many times it happens that even when we are in a crowd, we feel completely alone and isolated.

Many symptoms, like being lonely, overthinking, not feeling like eating or overeating, anxiety, and insomnia, start appearing when one is suffering from depression. According to experts, if this feeling is not recognised in time and measures are not taken to deal with it, then it can lead to a serious mental condition like depression.

Why do we feel lonely in a crowd?

Dr Sneha Sharma, psychiatrist and consultant of the de-addiction department at Aakash Healthcare, believes that lack of social connection, self-doubt, low self-esteem, and unresolved emotional issues lead to feelings of loneliness. When a person feels that no one understands him or his feelings are being ignored, he starts feeling isolated even in a crowd.

She further explains, "It is normal to feel lonely, but if this feeling persists for a long time, it should not be taken lightly. Social connection and expression of your feelings are important steps towards improving mental health."

What to do when you feel lonely even in a crowd?

Recognise and accept your feelings: The first step is to acknowledge your feelings rather than suppress them. Ask yourself questions" - "How am I feeling?" and "Why?"

Talk to someone you trust: Open up to a friend, family member, or a mental health professional. Sharing things can help ease your mind and find solutions.

Engage in positive activities: Staying busy with activities like hobbies, sports, yoga, music, or learning a new skill helps channel mental energy in the right direction.

Maintain a healthy routine: Regular sleep, a balanced diet, and exercise help keep your brain healthy.

Don't hesitate to seek professional help: If the feeling of loneliness persists for a long time and begins to affect daily life, consult a counsellor or psychiatrist.

