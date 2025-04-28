Planning for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra? Know distance, fitness level required to visit this pilgrimage site The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will start on June 30 this year and will continue till August. Know how many kilometres one has to walk and what fitness level will be required during this journey.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will start on June 30 this year and will continue till August. This journey has been closed since the year 2020 due to tension with China. In such a situation, when this journey is starting this year, it is obvious that a large number of Shiva devotees will go here. In such a situation, let us tell you how many kilometres one has to walk in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and what your fitness level should be during this journey.

How many kilometres does one have to walk during Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra involves covering a distance of about 52 to 55 km while circumambulating Mount Kailash. This journey is completed in 3 days and starts from the 4,600 m high Tarboche Valley. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra also includes circumambulation of the Mansarovar Lake, which is spread over 320 square kms.

Trip can be cancelled due to these reasons

Many medical tests are conducted before going for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Delhi Heart and Lung Institute conducts medical tests to check the fitness level of the applicants for this yatra. In this, tests are done for haemoglobin, cholesterol, insulin, etc. BMI, or body mass index, should be 27 or less. If the traveller is found unfit, his journey may be cancelled.

What is the fitness level required to visit Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

Kailash Mansarovar is a high-altitude trek, so it is very important for anyone going there to be physically fit. Being physically fit helps the body adapt to the high altitude of the mountains, reducing the risk of hypoxia and mountain sickness.

Staying fit helps maintain energy levels and reduce fatigue during travel, allowing you to enjoy the trip to the fullest. Staying fit also helps you cope with rough roads and bad weather during travel, reducing the risk of slipping or falling.

Therefore, to prepare for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, regular exercise, such as jogging, walking, and cycling, is important. Apart from this, yoga and pranayama can also be a part of good preparation. Before the trip, you should also prepare for your altitude acclimatisation, which is a long-term process.

