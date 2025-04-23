Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Know when the yatra will begin, how to register and other important things After a wait of five years, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is starting once again in the year 2025. In this article, we will give you important information related to the sacred Yatra.

Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar are considered sacred places of Hinduism. Every year, a large number of devotees visit Kailash Mansarovar. However, this journey was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after 5 years, the journey to Kailash Mansarovar will start from June 2025. In this article, we will give you important information related to the journey to Kailash Mansarovar, which is said to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025

The meeting held in the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra concluded that this journey should be restarted in the year 2025. The responsibility of conducting this journey has been given to the Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation. The journey will start from Delhi, and the pilgrims will reach Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh in Pithoragarh.

How to register?

To visit Kailash Mansarovar, you will have to register online by visiting the website of the Ministry of External Affairs. For this, you must have a valid passport, PAN card, and 3 passport-size photos. After applying, you will have to deposit the registration fee. If you have completed the entire application process correctly, then you will receive information about it through a message or email.

When will the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra start?

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will start on June 30. There will be a total of five teams of 50 people each in the yatra. The first team of 50 people will enter China via Lipulekh Pass on July 10. At the same time, the last team will return from China to India on August 22, 2025. That is, the journey will start from June 10 and will continue till August 22. Every team travelling will leave from Delhi. The first stop will be Tanakpur, where the team will stay for one night. After this, after staying for two nights in Dharchula, two nights in Gunji, and two nights in Nabhidang, the team will enter the Kailash Mansarovar area. On the return, the devotees will reach Delhi via Bundi, Chaukodi, and Almora. The total time of the journey is 22 days.

How many people will travel?

As per the guidelines of the Government of India, a total of 5 groups of 50 people each will travel to Kailash Mansarovar. That means a total of 250 people. Although some private tour operators also make arrangements for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the registration process for this is also done on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs. If you are going to travel through a private tour operator, then they can also help you with the application process.

Important things related to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The journey to Kailash Mansarovar takes 22 to 25 days.

The trip may cost between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

You must be physically fit for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The traveller must have a valid passport.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Routes

Lipulekh Pass: This route passes through the Lipulekh Pass in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Travellers also have to do trekking on this route.

Nathula Route: This route goes through the Nathula Pass in Sikkim. You can also travel by vehicle for some distance on this route.

Nepal Route: Kailash Mansarovar can also be visited from India's neighbouring state, Nepal. However, it costs a little more.

