Kedarnath helicopter booking 2025: Know complete booking process, ticket prices and more Every year, several devotees pay a visit to Kedarnath. If this year, you also want to visit Kedarnath through a helicopter, then know the complete process of booking and check the ticket prices.

The most sacred and famous Shiva temple located in the beautiful valleys of the Himalayas is known as 'Kedarnath'. The Kedarnath temple in the lap of the Himalayas will now be opened for devotees on May 2, 2025, after being closed for the last six months. Kedarnath, one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites, is considered one of the four Dhams, which is why millions of devotees pay a visit every year.

To visit the Kedarnath temple, which is situated at a height of more than 11 thousand feet above sea level, some go on foot, some go with the help of a Pittu, and many people even go by booking a helicopter.

If you also want to visit the Kedarnath temple via helicopter, then know the entire process of booking the helicopter so that you do not face any problems.

Dates of helicopter booking

For your information, let us tell you that helicopter ticket booking for Kedarnath will start from April 8 on the IRCTC website.

You can book helicopter tickets for Shri Hemkund Sahib, and this heli journey will be open for travel from May 2 to May 31, 2025.

Process of helicopter booking

If you think that booking a helicopter for Kedarnath is easy, then you may be wrong. Firstly, you will have to register for the Kedarnath Yatra.

You can register for the Kedarnath Yatra by visiting the official website registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. An Aadhar card may be required for registration.

Steps to book a helicopter service for Kedarnath

First of all, you have to visit the IRCTC heliyatra website heliyatra.irctc.co.in.

After this, you will have to log in and select the Holi Yatra option.

As soon as you select the Holi Yatra option, you will be asked for the Char Dham Yatra registration number.

After entering the Char Dham Yatra registration number, you have to select the dates and time slots and submit them.

As soon as you enter the information and make the payment, a one-time password will be sent to your mobile, which will have to be entered to verify, and your ticket will be booked.

After booking the ticket, get a printout of it because a hard copy of the ticket is asked for during the journey.

Ticket prices

From Sirsi to Kedarnath, it is around 6,061 rupees; from Phata to Kedarnath, it is around 6,063 rupees, and from Guptkashi to Kedarnath, it is around 8,533 rupees. For your information, let us also tell you that this fare is per passenger for a round trip.

