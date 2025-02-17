Char Dham Yatra 2025 to commence on April 30; know dates, ticket prices, registration process and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Char Dham Yatra 2025 to commence on April 30

The revered Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand will begin on April 30, 2025, with the opening of the entrances to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. Every year, lakhs of devotees embark on this sacred route, which includes four pilgrimage sites: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Nestled in the magnificent Himalayas, these respected sanctuaries provide worshippers with a profound spiritual experience. The doors of Badrinath will open on May 4, 2025, at 6 am. The opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham will be announced on the occasion of Mahashivratri, i.e., on February 26, 2025.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Significance

It is mentioned in the scriptures that by doing the Char Dham Yatra, all the sins of a person are destroyed. With this, the person is freed from the cycle of birth and death, which means that the person does not have to take birth in the mortal world again and he attains salvation. Along with this, this journey also helps in the spiritual development of the person.

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Registration Process

Registration for the Char Dham Yatra will shortly open, both online and offline. According to sources, 60% of registrations will be done online and 40% offline. For the first 15 days, the offline registration process will be available 24 hours per day. Following this period, the timing will be changed according to demand. If the situation remains under control, registration times may be changed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To make the procedure easier, 20 registration stations will be set up in Haridwar and Rishikesh, with 15 counters in Vikasnagar. Devotees can register through the official Uttarakhand government website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in, which will begin on March 1, 2025.

About Char Dham Yatra 2025

Yamunotri Temple: The Yamunotri Temple, in the Uttarkashi district, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. This hallowed site was built by Maharaja Pratap Shah of Tehri Garhwal and is located at the Yamuna River's source. Pilgrims must walk 6 kilometres from Janki Chatti to the temple.

Gangotri Temple: The Gangotri Temple, devoted to the sacred River Ganga, is located at an elevation of about 3,048 metres. This temple, surrounded by stunning Himalayan scenery, is one of the tallest devoted to Goddess Ganga and has a profound spiritual value for followers.

Kedarnath Temple: Kedarnath Temple, nestled amidst the beautiful Himalayan peaks, sits at 3,584 metres. It is one of Lord Shiva's twelve Jyotirlingas and is regarded as one of the most sacred sanctuaries in Hinduism. According to mythology, the Pandavas erected the temple, which Adi Shankaracharya renovated to its current shape.

Badrinath Temple: This temple, located in the town of Badrinath, is dedicated to Lord Badrinarayan (a form of Lord Vishnu). The temple houses a remarkable 3.3-foot-tall black stone deity from the Vedic Age. While the temple has been extensively renovated since the ninth century, its inner sanctum has remained untouched, making it a unique spiritual location.

The Char Dham Yatra is a spiritually uplifting journey, but it requires extensive preparation because of the high altitudes and difficult terrains. Pilgrims are asked to register early, plan their routes, and ensure they have all necessary equipment and medical checkups before embarking on their trek.

