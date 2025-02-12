Planning for a trek with friends in February? Explore these adventurous locations for a memorable trip

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Explore these adventurous locations for trekking

February is the perfect time to embark on a thrilling winter trek with friends, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and crisp mountain air. Both extreme cold and extreme heat create problems while trekking in the mountains. But the month of February is the best for trekking. The weather is clear at this time, and one does not have to worry about rain. Its neither too hot nor too cold. If you want to do something exciting with friends, then plan a trek.

As the snow-capped peaks beckon, it's time to gather your tribe and start planning an unforgettable adventure. From the majestic Himalayas to the scenic trails of the Western Ghats, India offers a diverse range of trekking destinations that promise to leave you awestruck. Here are some of the most adventurous and picturesque locations for a February trek, guaranteed to create lifelong memories with your friends.

1. Lakkidi View Point

It is best to choose such places for trekking, which also make you feel relaxed. Places with lush green environments, where there is not much crowd, and you feel close to nature. The distance of this trek from Bangalore is 307 km. Lakkidi is another beautiful place in Wayanad, so you will enjoy traveling here. If you trek from Calicut to Lakkidi, you will have to cover a distance of about 58 km. It may take you 2 to 3 hours to complete it. This is a good place for trekking.

2. Lohagad Fort Trek

Lohagarh Fort is located at a distance of about 20 km from Lonavala, and the trek to reach here is considered very popular among tourists. Yes, to reach Lohagarh Fort situated at a height of about 3 thousand feet above sea level, one has to pass through grasslands, small and big rocks, and rough trekking. This fort is not only a trekking destination but also serves as a paradise for nature lovers. Anyone will lose their heart after seeing the view of the surroundings from the top of the fort.

3. Neelimala View Point

This is a good place for trekking for people from Bangalore. It is about 282 km away from Bangalore. This place will be liked by those who are fond of doing something exciting. People come here from far and wide due to the lush green scenery and pleasant weather. You will not have much difficulty in getting here. The time of Neelimala View Point is from 5 am to 9 pm. So you will have to start trekking in the morning itself. It is one of the best places to visit near Bangalore.

4. Sinhagad Fort Trek

Sinhagad Fort is situated in this beautiful city, and the trek to reach the fort is quite popular for its beauty and fun views. Situated at an altitude of about 2 thousand feet above sea level, Sinhagad Fort Trekking starts from Donje village in Pune. During this trekking, you can see beautiful and amazing views closely. Tourists from every corner of the country come to enjoy this trekking during the monsoon. During the monsoon, you will see amazing views of greenery and waterfalls everywhere.

5. Kemmanagundi Trek

Once you come to this place, you will want to come again and again after seeing its beauty. Kemmanagundi can be visited in any season. But the months of September to February are considered good. This is a hilly place in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka state, where people go by trekking. This trek is a steep hill. It may take you about 45 minutes to complete it.

