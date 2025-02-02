Amrit Udyan welcomes public from February 2; know timing, slots to visit Mughal Gardens | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Amrit Udyan welcomes public from February 2

Wait for the famous Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan (formerly the Mughal Gardens) is over now. The beautiful garden is open to the public from February 2 to March 30, 2025. The President's Secretariat declared on Monday that the gardens will be opened for visitors six days a week, with Monday reserved for maintenance. This magnificent garden is a favourite site for both nature lovers and tourists, offering gorgeous, colourful flowers in superb landscape design and a tranquil ambiance right in the center of the country's capital.

Here's all you need to know before visiting Amrit Udyan, from timings to bookings:

Amrit Udyan: Opening Days and Timings

The Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan is open to the public from February 2 to March 30, 2025.

The Gardens is open to tourists from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last entry at 5:15 p.m).

The Gardens will be closed on Mondays due to maintenance.

Gardens will be opened exclusively to special groups of diverse citizens on the following dates:

Mar 26, 2025-for differently abled person

Mar 27, 2025 - for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces

Mar 28, 2025 - for women and tribal women's SHGs

Mar 29, 2025 - for senior citizens

Amrit Udyan: Free entry and Easy Access

Entry to Amrit Udyan is free, and reservations can be made online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Visitors can also enter the President's Estate by walking through Gate No. 35, which is conveniently placed near North Avenue. To improve accessibility, a complimentary shuttle service will run every 30 minutes from the Central Secretariat Metro Station to the admission gate between 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Amrit Udyan: How to book tickets online?

Entry is available through both online booking and direct "walk-in"

Online booking can be done using the following methods: Visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/).

Visitors must register at the Registration/Information Center or Self Service Kiosks before entering areas outside Gate No. 35. Online appointments can be made on an hourly basis.

To make an online booking, you must provide a mobile number. Only one booking is accepted per mobile number.

A single reservation can accommodate up to 30 visitors.

Amrit Udyan: Entry Rules

Entry to the Gardens will be through Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on North Avenue Road.

Visitors with online reservations are asked to carry their digital visitor permit on their mobile phone to save the usage of paper.

Visitors must appear at the entry gate at the time slot booked by them.

Visitors must provide their visiting pass and a government ID.

Amrit Udyan: Allowed and Restricted Items

Mobile phones are permitted during visits to the Gardens.

Visitors may bring wallets, purses, handbags, water and milk bottles for babies, and umbrellas.

Eatables, paan, gutka, cigarettes, backpacks, cameras, and video cameras are not permitted in the Gardens.

Carrying firearms and ammunition is severely forbidden.

All guidelines, especially those linked to security, are displayed or announced at the entry.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website, Amrit Udyan, which spans 15 acres, has long been depicted as the Rashtrapati Bhavan's spirit, and rightfully so. Originally, it consisted of the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. Former Presidents Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind established additional gardens, including Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam.

