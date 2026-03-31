PBKS vs GT weather report: How will weather in Mullanpur fare for IPL 2026 game 4?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 4 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns at the YMS International Cricket Stadium on March 31. It is worth noting that this will be the first game of the season for both sides, and they will aim to get off to a good start.

Interestingly, Punjab Kings reached the finals in IPL 2025. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the side performed brilliantly under his captaincy but failed to cross the finish line and lost the summit clash to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As for Gujarat Titans, the side will be in the search of their second IPL title. The team won their first title under Hardik Pandya’s leadership but will aim for a second title as they gear up for the IPL 2026.

Mullanpur weather report:

As far as the weather is concerned, there is some good news for the fans. There is little to no chance of rain in Mullanpur during the clash. There is a 0 percent chance of rain, and a full game is on the cards.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

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