Lazy Sunday morning? 6 easy yoga poses you can practice without getting out of bed

For those who are lazy and don't want to get out of bed in the morning to perform yoga stretches, this article is perfect! This easy yet powerful morning yoga sequence is designed for people who struggle to get out their yoga mat and do poses in the morning. Accessibility is the key to the appeal of these bedridden yoga poses. It is possible to complete them without even rising from your bed in the morning. Finding a comfortable position in bed is all you have to do to get started. Choose which one to begin with by scrolling down.

1. Supta Matsyendrasana (Reclined Spine Twist)

Begin with Supta Matsyendrasana, also known as the Reclined Spinal Twist Yoga Pose. This yoga stretch focuses on all body regions, making your mind and body feel relaxed and energised. Simply lie on your back on your bed, draw one knee to your chest, and then slowly drop it to the opposite side while keeping your shoulders flat on the bed.

2. Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

Now practice the Gomukhasana yoga stance, popularly known as the Cow Face stance. Simply lie down, extend one arm aloft and the other behind you (as shown in the picture above), and then slowly and gently pull both hands towards each other. Doing this asana in the morning helps to expand the chest and shoulder muscles, reducing stress and enhancing posture.

3. Pawanmuktasana (Wind-relieving Pose)

The following is the Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose) yoga posture. This yoga technique is ideal for those who wake up with gas, bloating, or other digestive issues. This stance helps to release trapped stomach gas and naturally relieves bloating. Practising this position every morning can aid with digestion.

4. Bitilasana Marjaryasana (The Cat-Cow Pose)

Next, move to the Bitilasana Marjaryasana, popularly known as the Cat-Cow Pose. This yoga exercise can be performed on your bed. All you have to do is lie on your hands and knees (on the bed), softly arch your back like a cat, and then lower your belly towards the bed like a cow (see image above). Practising this asana every morning can help enhance your overall mobility and flexibility.

5. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend) Variation

You can also try the Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend) Variation, which is designed to be performed from your bed. All you have to do is lie flat on your back, arms at your sides, and close your eyes. You must pay great attention to your breathing pattern at this time. While doing this stretch, you will feel more relaxed and energised.

6. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

To conclude this brief yet efficient yoga session, be sure to perform the most effective pose of all: Shavasana, often known as the Corpse Pose. This is one of the most effective ways to end your morning yoga session; it helps to adequately stretch your muscles, leaving you feeling relaxed and energised.

