Want to lose weight quickly? Swami Ramdev shares 5 effective yoga asanas to shed a few kilos

Losing weight is not easy. First, you just need to understand what the things are that are leading you towards obesity. Diet, a little exercise, and a healthy lifestyle are enough to lose weight. By doing some yoga exercises daily, the body starts coming into shape. Let us know from Swami Ramdev which yogas reduce obesity quickly and what the right way to do them is.

5 most effective yoga asanas for weight loss

Dwi-Chakrikasana-1: To do this yoga practice, first lie down on your back and hold your breath by placing your hands under your hips. Now lift one leg completely upwards, bend it from the knee, bring the heel close to the hips, and rotate it in a circular motion like you ride a bicycle. You have to do this with both legs. Do this 10 to 20 times with one leg and keep doing this asana without putting your feet on the ground.

Dwi-Chakrikasana-2: Similarly, bend both legs from the knees and stick the knees to the chest. Now keep breathing in and out slowly and move the legs like you're riding a bicycle. People who have back pain or are patients of high blood pressure and heart disease should not do this yoga. To reduce obesity, do this asana for 5-10 minutes daily.

Padavritasan-1: This yoga proves to be effective in weight loss. To do this, first lie down straight. Now raise the right leg and make a zero and rotate the leg 5 to 10 times. Do this both clockwise and anticlockwise. This reduces the fat deposited on the stomach, especially the fat in the lower part.

Padavrtasana-2: For this, you do yoga by joining both feet and making a zero. Move your feet up and down and left and right. Do this also once clockwise and a second time anticlockwise.

Ardha Halasana: To do this yoga, lie down on your back. Palms should be facing the ground, legs should be straight, and toes should be together and stretched. Now inhale and slowly raise your legs to 90 degrees. Stay in this position for a while and then slowly bring your legs down. Do this yoga practice 3 to 6 times.

