Always bloated after dairy? UK surgeon suggests a drink to ease lactose intolerance

New Delhi:

Bloating after dairy is one of those things people just learn to live with. A bit of discomfort, some gas, maybe even avoiding milk altogether. It becomes routine. But it is not always that simple underneath.

For many, lactose intolerance is the reason. And while cutting out dairy feels like the only option, there might be another way to deal with it. Something slower. More about helping the gut adjust rather than shutting things down completely.

Lactose intolerance and bloating: What is actually happening

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, explains that the issue often starts with a drop in lactase levels. This is the enzyme that helps break down lactose.

As people grow older, lactase production can decline. That means lactose does not get properly digested in the small intestine. Instead, it moves to the colon, where gut bacteria ferment it.

That fermentation process leads to gas. And then comes the bloating.

Kefir for bloating: How it may help lactose intolerance

In an Instagram video shared on April 15, Dr Rajan suggested a slightly unexpected approach. Instead of avoiding lactose completely, he spoke about kefir as a possible way to help the gut adapt.

“If you struggle with bloating, drinking kefir might actually help even if you're lactose intolerant,” Dr Rajan said.

The idea is not instant relief. It is gradual adjustment. Regular kefir intake introduces beneficial bacteria into the gut, which can help ferment lactose more efficiently over time.

“Your gut microbiome can adapt. Studies show that daily kefir consumption can actually increase lactose fermenting bacteria like streptococcus thermophilus and lactobacillus. Over a time frame of two to four weeks, these bacteria can learn to handle lactose more efficiently, producing less gas,” he explained.

Kefir and gut health: What happens inside the body

Kefir is known for being rich in probiotics. It brings in a mix of beneficial microbes that can improve overall gut balance.

“When you drink kefir daily, you're introducing a complex ecosystem that increases gut microbial richness,” Dr Rajan said.

He added that these microbes help produce short-chain fatty acids. These compounds support gut barrier function, reduce inflammation and may help ease bloating.

“And here's where that could help with bloating: kefir bacteria can help to produce short-chain fatty acids. And these short-chain fatty acids can improve gut barrier function and reduce intestinal hyperpermeability or so-called leaky gut and decrease inflammatory signaling,” he explained.

He also pointed to research around this. “A 2019 study showed that kefir consumption over 4 weeks significantly reduced IBS symptoms, including bloating. And another study suggested that daily consumption of kefir alone resulted in greater positive microbiome changes than inulin fibre or commercial probiotics,” he said.

How to use kefir for lactose intolerance and bloating

The key here is not to rush it. Dr Rajan suggests starting small and letting the body adjust.

“You could start with a 1/4 cup of kefir daily for the first week and slowly increase over the next few weeks. The colonic adaptation happens gradually and if you're plant-based, you can start with coconut or water kefir. You still get the microbial benefits just without the lactose,” he said.

It is a gradual process. Not a quick fix. But for those dealing with constant bloating, it might be worth looking at the gut a little differently.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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