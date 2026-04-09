Kriti Sanon reveals what finally pushed her to take fitness seriously; shares one simple habit she swears by

New Delhi:

At 35, Kriti Sanon is often seen as someone who has fitness figured out. Lean, strong, consistent. The kind of image people associate with discipline and routine.

But that was not always the case. In fact, she has been pretty open about how fitness was not really a priority earlier. It took a certain push. A reason, more than anything else.

Kriti Sanon on what got her into fitness

In the premiere episode of Famously Fit with Sophie on Amazon MX Player, released on March 27, Kriti shared how things actually started for her.

Coming from a Punjabi family in New Delhi, she admitted she did not really work out growing up. There was no strict routine. No pressure either.

What changed things was having a goal. Something specific to work towards.

“I need to have a goal. If I have to look a certain way…in Raabta, I had started working out very hard at that time. I had to look a certain way. There was this period of reincarnation thing (in the film),” she said. Kriti was talking about the phase when she began training seriously for her role.

“That’s when I really started working out…I realised what is good and what is not good for me,” she added. It was less about trends, more about understanding her own body.

The one habit Kriti Sanon has always had

Even before structured workouts came in, there was one thing she consistently did. Walking.

Nothing too planned. Just a natural habit.

“One habit that I have always had is walking and talking. The moment I pick up a call, I just start walking. It’s like sometimes my parents have to come and be like, sit!” she shared.

It sounds simple. But it adds up. Especially over time.

Health benefits of walking

Walking may feel basic, but it does quite a lot behind the scenes. Not just for the body, but for the mind as well.

Supports brain growth, especially when done regularly

Helps improve mood by boosting dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin

Releases endorphins that reduce pain and improve overall well-being

Helps manage stress levels and increases energy

Supports neuroplasticity, making it easier to learn and adapt

It is low intensity, yes. But consistent. And that is what usually makes the difference.

ALSO READ: Walking more, eating less but still not losing weight? Doctor explains what actually drives fat loss