Karwa Chauth 2024: The auspicious puja thali consists of THESE items, know in detail

If you are observing the Karwa Chauth fast for the first time, then you need to know all the rules related to this fast. Even though women observe the Karwa Chauth fast for the long life of their husbands, their mother-in-law also has special importance in this fast. Yes, in Karwa Chauth fast, some things are bought especially for the mother-in-law and gifted to her. Suhaag items are especially given to the mother-in-law. If you do not have a mother-in-law, then you can give these things to your sister-in-law. However, in return, the mother-in-law also blesses the daughter-in-law to always be fortunate and give a few things. Know what is given to the mother-in-law on Karwa Chauth and what does the daughter-in-law get?

What is given to the mother-in-law on Karwa Chauth?

On Karwa Chauth, special things are bought for the mother-in-law. In this, daughters-in-law buy sarees, and Suhaag items like silver anklets and earrings for the mother-in-law and give them to her. Bangles, bindis, sindoor, nail polish, lipstick, kajal and mehndi are also given as gifts. If you want to give any other gift, you can give that along with it. These items are given while touching the feet of the mother-in-law after breaking the fast. In return, the mother-in-law gives a lot of blessings to the daughter-in-law.

What does the mother-in-law give to the daughter-in-law on Karwa Chauth?

On Karwa Chauth, the mother-in-law also gives Sargi to the daughter-in-law. However, Sargi is more prevalent among Punjabis. Women who observe fast eat Sargi in the morning. Sargi has to be eaten before 4 am. Sargi contains food items, sweets, vermicelli, 16 makeup items, worship material etc. Women who observe fast eat fruits, sweets, and dry fruits in Sargi.

What all comes from your parents' home on Karwa Chauth?

If you are observing Karwa Chauth fast for the first time, then some things also come from your maternal home. In which clothes are given for the girl i.e. the woman observing the fast, clothes for her husband, sweets and fruits. In many places, clothes are given to the mother-in-law and sister-in-law or the entire family. Its practice can also be different.

