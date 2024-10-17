Karwa Chauth 2024: Foods, drinks to consume the day before to remain energetic on festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods and drinks to consume the day before to remain energetic throughout Karwa Chauth 2024 celebration.

During Karwa Chauth, one fasts the whole day without eating or drinking. Women keep the Nirjala fast on Karwa Chauth for the long life of their husbands. Fasting on this day becomes very difficult for women. By evening, the condition starts getting worse. Hunger disappears but the body feels a lot of lack of water. In such a situation, you should hydrate the body a day before Karwa Chauth so that the next day you feel less hungry and thirsty. Know from the nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietitian Swati Singh what you should eat and what you should not eat a day before Karwa Chauth.

What should one drink a day before Karwa Chauth?

Keep your body's hydration level good a day before Karwa Chauth. For this, drink at least 2-3 litres of water a day. Drink lemonade and coconut water a day before the fast of Karwa Chauth. This will keep you hydrated on the day of fasting. This will prevent the lack of nutrients in the body and you will be able to keep the fast easily. Add a little salt to the lemonade. This will work as electrolytes.

What to eat a day before Karwa Chauth?

You should include as many fibre-rich things as possible in your diet. This will keep your stomach fine and the next day you will not be troubled by acidity and you will not feel too hungry. You can eat whole grain, ragi roti, oats in fibre-rich things. This will give energy to your body slowly. The food you eat releases energy till the next day. Because our digestion process takes 18 to 24 hours. Include protein-rich things in your diet as well. Eat grams, pulses, and beans, these provide both protein and fibre. If you eat non-veg, then you will keep getting protein slowly till the day. Along with this, eat some healthy nuts and seeds because they contain healthy fats and this fat keeps you full for a long time. Eat protein-rich food one night before Karwa Chauth. If you are a vegetarian, you can eat paneer, curd, and pulses. This will keep giving you energy the next day.

What should not be eaten a day before Karwa Chauth?

Do not eat simple carbohydrate items like rice, maida, or sugar a day before. Because simple carbohydrates can crash the energy for the next day. Do not drink too much caffeine items like tea, coffee and sugary drinks. This can cause water deficiency in the body. Also, do not eat too much salt as it can dehydrate the body. Avoid eating too much fried and spicy food the day before Karwa Chauth.

