Karwa Chauth 2024: Know date, moonrise timing, significance and more

Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, Delhi. Sankashti Chaturthi fast is also observed on this day, it is also known as Karak Chaturthi. On this day, married women observe the Karwa Chauth fast for the longevity of their husbands and worship Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati and Kartikeya as well as Lord Ganesha.

Nowadays, some young women also keep this fast for their future husbands, although the rules of their fast are somewhat different. Apart from this, some husbands also keep the fast of Karwa Chauth. However, in this fast, first of all, Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Kartikeya, Ganesh ji and Chauth Mata (a form of Goddess Parvati) are worshipped.

The story of Karwa Chauth is heard. Later, the fast is broken only after the sighting of the moon and offering arghya to it with a karva (earthen pot). The fast of Karva Chauth is considered to be a very strict fast because on this day women observe fast without consuming food or water until the sighting of the moon. After the puja, it is donated to a Brahmin or any deserving woman.

When is Karwa Chauth (Date and Timings)

Kartik Krishna Chaturthi Tithi Start: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 06:46 am

Kartik Krishna Chaturthi Tithi End: Monday, October 21, 2024 at 04:16 am

Karwa Chauth Vrat: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:46 pm to 07:02 pm (Duration: 01 hour 16 minutes)

Karva Chauth fasting time: 06:25 am to 07:54 pm (Duration: 13 hours 29 minutes)

Moonrise time on the day of Karwa Chauth: 07:54 pm

Karwa Chauth Puja Method

On the day of the Karwa Chauth fast, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, wear clean clothes and take a pledge to fast.

After this, with clean hands, draw a picture of Karwa with ochre on the walls of the house. After doing sixteen adornments, place the pictures of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Ganeshji, and Kartikeya at the place of worship.

Fill a Karwa with water, and place it at the place of worship, and fill it with water.

After this, offer water to the Sun and listen to the story of Chauth Mata. After the story's completion, touch the elders' feet and seek their blessings.

Prepare the thali for the evening puja, then place the picture of Karwa Mata on a stool, and after that light the lamp.

Worship Gaura Parvati, Chauth Mata and the entire Shiv family. Listen to the story of Karwa Chauth and pray silently for the long life of your husband.

After the moon rises, offer water to the moon and view it by placing a burning lamp on the surface of the sieve, then look at your husband's face through it.

Pray for your husband's long life by looking at the moon, then break the fast by drinking water from your husband's hands. After taking blessings from all the elders of the house, give the Karwa to your mother-in-law or any married woman, and touch their feet.

