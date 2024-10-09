Karwa Chauth 2024: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the Karaka Chaturthi vrat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Do's and don'ts follow during Karwa Chauth 2024.

Karwa Chauth is one of the traditional Hindu festivals observed by married women in India, majorly in the northern states. This festival is generally observed in October or November. On this day, married women are expected to fast from sunrise until the moon's rise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 20.

The dos and don'ts of observing this auspicious vrat:

Wake up early: Waking up early is important as you can start your fast after sargi, which is a pre-dawn meal, to prepare your energy for the day-long fast. Sargi contains food items like fruits, sweets, and many other traditional dishes.

Hydration: During the fasting period, hydration is essential. You should take all possible healthy fluids all through the day. This will help to maintain energy and avoid health complications from dehydration.

Engage yourself: To divert your mind away from thoughts about food and your hunger, engage yourself with puja preparations, reading religious texts, or time with family members.

Get Dressed: Karva Chauth is also a ritual of love and marriage. Therefore, do not forget to get dressed up in your usual traditional attire, apply mehendi, and adorn yourself with jewellery.

Perform all the rituals: Karwa Chauth has various rituals to be done. The main rituals are applying vermillion sindoor, giving up an outfit from the husband, offering prayers to Goddess Parvati, and opening the fast after seeing the moon through a sieve. All these have to be done with utmost care.

Don'ts:

Take care of yourself: On Karwa Chauth vrat, you should manage your health issues effectively. If you are a pregnant woman or are suffering from some disease, then consult a doctor before starting the fast. Some people become weak and may feel sick while fasting; hence, it is essential to listen to your body and break the fast.

Avoid strenuous activities: This fast is physically and mentally quite challenging so, on this day, avoid all activities that might strain you much; rest whenever necessary and keep yourself as calm and relaxed as you can.

Do not compare your vrat with others: since everybody's experience in observing Karwa Chauth vrat is different, avoid the comparison of your vrat with others.

Never be confined to superstitions: Don't let superstitions make you attuned to them. Observe the vrat only in the core sense.

Do not worry about the moon sighting: The most important aspect of Karwa Chauth happens to be opening your fast after catching a glimpse of the moon through a sieve. However, you should not worry if you cannot catch a glimpse as you should remember it is your dedication towards your husband that matters the most and moon sighting has happened to be a formal procedure.

