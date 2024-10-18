Karwa Chauth 2024: Essential do's and don'ts to make your mehendi darker

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Essential do's and don'ts to make your mehendi darker.

On Karwa Chauth, women apply mehendi as part of a ritual and also, to look good. But, at times, between household tasks and the office, women do not get enough time to keep mehendi on their hands for a long time. During such a situation, with the help of a few useful tips, you can apply dark mehendi on your hands in less time and also, darken it.

Take cloves smoke

If you want to make the colour of the mehendi on your hands darker, then you should increase the blood circulation of your hands. For this, roast some cloves in a pan and apply their smoke to your hands. This is one of those hacks that have been used by grandmothers for centuries. So after applying the mehendi, you just have to wait for it till it becomes dry and the mehendi will appear darker.

Apply cold oil to your hands

Applying cold oil to hands increases blood circulation in the hands, which helps the mehendi set well. So what you have to do is that when the mehendi dries, remove it and then apply cold oil and go to sleep. This will make the mehendi set well and green. Apart from this, you can also use Vicks which works in the same way.

Apply Mustard oil

To darken the colour of the mehendi, first, remove the mehendi and then apply mustard oil on your hands properly in the whole palm. After that, go to sleep. You will see that your Mehndi will get a very good colour. Oil increases blood circulation in your hands, due to which the colour of Mehndi becomes very dark.

Apply lemon and sugar water

Extract lemon juice and add sugar. After this, apply it on the mehndi. It improves the colour of the mehndi and gives it a darker colour. So take the help of these tips and then the color of the mehendi will become dark. So this time, after applying Mehndi, you can adopt these tips.

