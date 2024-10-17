Karwa Chauth 2024 hydration hacks: Tips to stay hydrated without drinking water

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to stay hydrated without drinking water.

On Karwa Chauth day, performing puja for the husband's long life and prosperity, a married woman observes a fast throughout the day without taking anything at all and water. Although the fast may carry so much spiritual significance, the fast can be physically challenging as dehydration causes headaches, pain, and exhaustion, which may demand proper planning to prevent those issues. Fortunately, you hydrate and help your body conserve moisture in many ways without breaking the fast. You might have a smooth and comfortable Karwa Chauth 2024 with the help of water-rich foods and wise prep for the fast tips. These simple hydration tips will keep you refreshed and boost your energy throughout the day.

Hydrating food is your friend

When we spoke to the Head Dietician and the CEO of Diet Xperts, Simrat Kathuria, she suggested consuming foods with high water content before your target to begin fasting. Examples of such foods will include fruits like watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and strawberries. Such fruits ensure that water in the body is maintained for the long term, thereby hydrating you all day long.

Coconut Water- Drinking that would help prepare for fasting

Because coconut water contains electrolytes, it is better than drinking plain water in replenishing body fluids. Drink one glass of coconut water in the morning right before you break your fasting to increase fluid intake and prevent feeling weak.

How hydration is enhanced with the use of aloe vera juice

Another hydrating beverage to be consumed before beginning the fast is aloe vera juice. In addition to its nutritional intake, the juice helps retain moisture in the body, thus lessening thirst.

Yoghurt for repletion and hydration

Yoghurt is a perfect hydration remedy when added to your sargi, or breakfast meal, before morning. Moreover, yoghurt contains probiotics that assist in digestion and help keep you full longer.

Avoid spicy and salty foods

Avoid salty or spicy foodstuffs during the fasting period because these foods can cause dehydration and increase thirst. Instead have easy-to-digest, lightly spiced meals so that you stay hydrated.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: The auspicious puja thali consists of THESE items, know in detail