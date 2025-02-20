Kareena Kapoor's 4 variation workouts serve fitness motivation, regime includes strength training and cardio For every individual, staying fit should be the goal; especially, during present times. In the latest video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen serving us major fitness goals with her 4 variation workouts.

Kareena Kapoor has a serious obsession with fitness. She does everything to stay in shape, from yoga to rigorous workouts at the gym. Mahesh, her fitness instructor, recently posted a brand-new video to Instagram that is all about training objectives.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen destroying her workout like a pro, lifting weights, performing cardio, and putting her all into every action. The best part, though? Her eyes are burning as she puts her all into it. Kareena, you're too good. The latest video of Kareena is surely serving us with major fitness goals. While sharing the video of Kareena, her trainer Mahesh wrote, “GET ON THE FLOOR and kill it with strength.”

Reverse plank walk

Kareena can be seen dangling her legs over a treadmill in a plank posture in the viral video. She performs backwards walking while maintaining a plank posture with her upper body resting still on the ground. This is fantastic.

Dead bug crawl

To increase her stamina and endurance, Kareena is seen nailing the dead. For further strength training and toned arms, she added two dumbbells in each hand and pumped them up and down to make it even harder. Despite its apparent simplicity, this workout can be really difficult to complete.

Plank walks

A pretty difficult exercise that raises the heart rate and burns the core is a plank walk coupled with pushups. As she performs the plank walk pushups, she lifts two weights to the side.

Slide-to-slide dips

The diva is seen performing the side-to-side dips in the video, but she twists them. The plank posture is difficult for her bodily balance because she posts her legs high on a bench. To maintain the side-to-side motion, Kareena is seen catching a ball with alternate hands. This is a great workout for burning the side bulges and building physical strength.

