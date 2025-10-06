This Japanese walking hack burns more fat than 10,000 steps a day, here's how to do it Japanese researchers have revealed a smarter alternative to 10,000 steps: “interval walking.” This technique of alternating fast and slow walking can boost heart health, burn fat, and build strength in less time. Here’s how this method works and how to try it yourself.

New Delhi:

We’ve all grown up hearing the same fitness mantra: walk 10,000 steps a day. It’s the gold standard of health goals, the benchmark for fitness trackers, and the one number most of us chase daily. But here’s the catch: walking endlessly in one flat rhythm may not actually be the best way to boost your fitness.

Researchers in Japan have discovered a smarter alternative, a style of interval walking that may deliver far greater health benefits in less time. Instead of counting steps, it’s about alternating intensity: three minutes of brisk, fast-paced walking followed by three minutes of slow recovery walking. Repeat this for 30 minutes, and your heart, metabolism, and muscles all get a workout that’s surprisingly powerful.

The science behind “interval walking”

A long-term study conducted by the Shinshu University Graduate School of Medicine found that adults who adopted this 3-minute fast, 3-minute slow pattern for just 30 minutes a day, five days a week, showed significant improvements in cardiovascular fitness, blood pressure, and muscle strength within months.

What makes this style so effective is how it challenges the body in short bursts. Each brisk interval pushes your heart rate up, improves oxygen use, and trains the body to recover faster. That is, you burn more calories, enhance endurance, and increase strength in less time than the classic 10,000-step regimen.

Other research has replicated similar results: interval walking is associated with improved blood sugar control, increased fat burning, and increased stamina relative to constant-pace walking. It's also more sustainable to maintain, since it is dynamic and time-effective.

How to do it yourself

Here's how to get started:

Warm up with 3–5 minutes of gentle walking.

Alternate 3 minutes of brisk, challenging walking with 3 minutes of slower, relaxed walking.

Repeat this cycle for 30 minutes, then cool down for a few minutes.

If you’re new to fitness, start with 15–20 minutes and gradually increase the duration.

The key is to vary intensity. During brisk intervals, you should be slightly breathless but still able to talk in short sentences.

Why does it work better than 10,000 steps

Experts say that it’s not just about how long you walk, but how you walk. A steady 10,000-step routine can plateau over time, while interval walking keeps your metabolism guessing. This variation improves heart health, increases fat oxidation, and even boosts mood by triggering endorphin release.

And because it can be done anywhere, from your neighbourhood park to a treadmill, it’s accessible and realistic for most lifestyles.

A smarter way to move

The takeaway? You don’t need endless hours on your feet. Walking smarter, not just longer, may be the true key to fitness. The Japanese-style interval walk trains your heart like cardio, strengthens your legs like resistance work, and refreshes your mind like meditation.

Sometimes, it just takes one small step, repeated differently, to change your health entirely.

Also read: Why are we asked to walk 10,000 steps every day to stay fit? Know the reason behind it