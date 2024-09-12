Why are we asked to walk 10,000 steps every day to stay fit? Know the reason behind it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the reason to walk 10,000 steps a day to stay fit.

In the kind of life we ​​are living these days, it is very important to take time for fitness. Amidst the responsibilities of home and office, you must take out 1 hour of the day for yourself. Be it morning or evening, you can take time for your fitness and exercise anytime. It is said that to stay healthy, you must walk 10 thousand steps a day. Walking is the easiest way to stay fit. It has been revealed in many reports that walking 10 thousand steps a day is beneficial. By walking 10 thousand steps, you cover about 7.6 kilometres. Now the question arises why are we asked to walk only 10 thousand steps and what are the benefits of it?

According to health experts, walking 10,000 steps a day is a complete exercise for the heart. For this, you should walk 1500 steps in 6 minutes. If you walk less than 600 steps, then consult a doctor. When you complete 10,000 steps a day, it increases muscle strength. The body gets plenty of energy and weight also reduces rapidly.

Calories burned by walking 10,000 steps

When you walk about 1 thousand steps, it burns 30 to 40 calories. In such a situation, if you walk 10 thousand steps throughout the day, then it can burn 300 to 400 calories. However, the calories can be more or less depending on your walking speed.

Benefits of walking 10 steps every day

If you walk 10,000 steps every day at a good speed, it will help you lose weight. This way you can easily lose 1-2 kg of weight in a month.

When you walk 10,000 steps every day, the risk of heart disease is greatly reduced. Walking this much also reduces the risk of heart attack.

People who walk 10,000 steps a day are less prone to lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes etc. It helps in controlling sugar.

In this life of increasing stress and tension, if you walk 10,000 steps every day, then it can reduce stress, anxiety and depression to a great extent.

Those who have problems with insomnia should set a goal of walking 10 thousand steps in their lifestyle. This will make the body active and will help you in getting rid of insomnia.

