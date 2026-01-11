Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Indian pacers look for wickets against depleted New Zealand side

  Live IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Indian pacers look for wickets against depleted New Zealand side

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India won the toss in the first ODI at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara and opted to bowl first. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in action, as is Shreyas Iyer, as India look to make the most of this series.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live cricket score.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live cricket score. Image Source : IndiaTV
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India lock horns against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. Stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in action in the series, while Shreyas Iyer makes a return to international cricket after a gap of three months. India opted to bowl first in the series opener in Kotambi as the venue hosts the first men's international match.

India return to action after a break of 22 days and will look to make the most of the series. However, a few senior players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested from the series due to workload management with the T20 World Cup coming up.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 1st ODI Latest Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:08 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India national cricket team vs New Zealand: How is the pitch behaving?

    As per the early exchanges, this does not look to be a 350-run surface. This is a black soil surface with some balls staying low. It is not that easy to hit through the line on balls like that.

  • 2:01 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Kuldeep puts one down!!

    Harshit Rana could have got his first and India's first, too, had Kuldeep held onto this one. Nicholls cut this one hard towards the deep third as Kuldeep ran to take this, but it pops out of his hands as he looks to dive. Should have been upright for catching this. A chance goes begging. 

  • 1:53 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    A couple of fours for New Zealand to kick the runs off!!

    First two fours for New Zealand in the match. Henry Nicholls opens his account with a four off Siraj as he clips the back of the length ball to square leg. Conway then drives Harshit Rana's fuller one past the non-striker for the second four. NZ 13/0 after 4.

  • 1:43 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ live: Tight start for India!

    Harshit Rana shared the new ball with Siraj, and he started well too. There is some swing on offer. Harshit bowled away from the batters but was disciplined with his line. New Zealand 2/0 after 2 overs.

  • 1:35 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ toss: The action is live now!!

    And here we go. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls are at the crease. He is getting some swing here.

  • 1:28 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI toss: Anthems time!!

    It's time for the anthems in Vadodara. New Zealand's anthem first, followed by India's Jan Gan Man. We are moments away from the first ball in Vadodara. The atmosphere is electrifying here.

  • 1:21 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs NZ ODI: Some toss stat for you!

    This venue is set to host its first men’s international match. In six List A matches played here during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25, captains opted to bowl first on every occasion, yet teams batting first went on to win four of those games. The average first-innings total stands at 284.

  • 1:15 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: IND's and NZ's Playing XI

    India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    New Zealand's Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ toss: Michael Bracewell at flip of coin

    "We would have bowled first, but happy to bat. We have been used to the weather and have some great net sessions. It's a big series for us, a proud moment every time we play for New Zealand. We're playing a WC in India and it's a big advantage for us. New faces, but some experience as well. Might play a bit lower - Kristian Clarke makes his debut today, Aditya Ashok is our main spinner," Bracewell said. 

  • 1:07 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ 1st ODI toss: What did Shubman Gill say at flip of coin?

    "We will bowl first. Try different combinations, try to see which suits us best, a challenge to bowl under dew. LOoks like it will be a bit easier to bat under lights with the dew coming in. Playing a bit of VH matches, everyone looks in good form. The environment is good in the team. We'[re going with 6 bowlers. Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep the spinner. Siraj, Prasidh and Hrashit the pacers," Gill said at the toss.

  • 1:02 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shubman Gill opt to bowl

    India have won the toss, and Shubman Gill has decided that India will be bowling first. He confirms six bowling options for India. Sundar, Kuldeep and Jadeja are the three spinners and Siraj, Harshit and Prasidh are the bowlers.

  • 12:56 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs NZ ODI: Rishabh Pant ruled out, replacement named

    Meanwhile, India will be missing the services of wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the three-match series due to a side strain. He was injured during the training session on Saturday. Dhruv Jurel has been named his replacement.

  • 12:55 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ Live: Return of Shreyas Iyer!

    This series will also see the return of ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer to the international fold. Iyer last played for India in October 2025 and was out of action for three months due to his spleen injury. Fans will hope that he gets into his groove in the series.

  • 12:50 PM (IST)Jan 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Start of the year for India!

    It's the first match of the year for the Indian men's cricket team as they host New Zealand in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series. But we have the ODIs first from January 11 as Vadodara gears up for the series opener. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action as the fans wait in anticipation to see them on the 22-yards. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ind Vs Nz India Vs. New Zealand
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\