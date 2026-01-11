India lock horns against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. Stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in action in the series, while Shreyas Iyer makes a return to international cricket after a gap of three months. India opted to bowl first in the series opener in Kotambi as the venue hosts the first men's international match.
India return to action after a break of 22 days and will look to make the most of the series. However, a few senior players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested from the series due to workload management with the T20 World Cup coming up.