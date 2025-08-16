Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Best temples in Delhi to visit for midnight aarti and celebrations Delhi comes alive on Krishna Janmashtami 2025 with beautifully decorated temples, bhajans, and midnight aartis. Here are the top temples to visit for a divine experience.

New Delhi:

As Janmashtami 2025 is finally here, Delhi is prepared for a grand celebration of devotion and festivity. The city is transformed with beautifully decorated temples, devotional songs, cultural events, and midnight aartis for Lord Krishna.

Some of the temples in Delhi are especially notable to devotees and visitors alike for their spiritual majesty and original Janmashtami customs.

Temples to visit on Krishna Janmashtami in Delhi

Visiting a beautiful temple on Janmashtami can be incredibly exciting. Below are some of the best Krishna temples to visit in Delhi this Janmashtami:

1. ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash

ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash is among the most sought-after venues to celebrate Janmashtami in Delhi. Famous for its spectacular midnight aarti and cultural events, the temple attracts thousands of devotees each year. The star attraction is the colourful bhajans and the life-sized depiction of Krishna's stories in childhood.

2. Birla Mandir, Connaught Place

Birla Mandir, which is also called the Laxmi Narayan Temple, is a visual treat on Janmashtami. The temple is adorned with flowers and lighting, and devotional music and prayers are heard everywhere. Celebrations of the midnight birth of Lord Krishna make it one of the most popular temples during the festival.

3. Chhatarpur Temple, South Delhi

Among the biggest temple complexes in India, Chhatarpur Temple is a place to visit for Janmashtami. The vast complex has special cultural events, elaborate rituals, and gorgeously decorated tableaux of Krishna's life. The festive ambience here cannot be beaten.

4. Shri Radha Krishna Mandir, Krishna Nagar

For those who find a larger celebration too overwhelming, the Shri Radha Krishna Mandir in Krishna Nagar provides a warm yet lively experience. The temple is beautifully lit and flowered, providing a great family atmosphere where one can enjoy the festival in a conventional ambience.

5. Shri Krishna Mandir, Malviya Nagar

Famous for its complex architecture and peaceful atmosphere, Shri Krishna Mandir in Malviya Nagar draws pilgrims looking for a spiritually enlightening Janmashtami. The temple is decorated with colourful rangolis and flowers, and the evening aarti here is especially moving.

6. ISKCON Dwarka

Another branch of ISKCON, located in Dwarka, organises a three-day Janmashtami festival. From devotional music to dance performances and bhajan evenings, this temple offers a festive celebration that draws visitors from across the city.

7. Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Mayur Vihar

Constructed in the Kerala style of the world-famous Guruvayur temple, the Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple is a favourite of South Indian pilgrims in Delhi. During Janmashtami, the temple is lit with traditional lamps and flowers, lending an atmosphere of serenity and devotion.

8. Gauri Shankar Temple, Chandni Chowk

While being a predominantly Shiva temple, Gauri Shankar Temple in Old Delhi also organises special prayers and celebrations for Krishna Janmashtami. The crowded, narrow streets of Chandni Chowk enhance the beauty, making it a specific venue to witness the celebration.

From grand temple complexes to intimate neighbourhood shrines, Delhi offers a wide range of experiences for Krishna Janmashtami. Whether you’re drawn to the spiritual grandeur of ISKCON or the traditional charm of smaller temples, each destination provides a unique way to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.