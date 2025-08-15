Krishna Jayanthi 2025: 6 special recipes to make for Lord Krishna’s birthday People prepare bhog to offer to the Lord as prasad on Janmashtami. This bhog can include different special recipes. Here are some special Krishna jayanthi recipes you can make at home this year.

New Delhi:

Krishna Jayanthi, also known as Krishna Jamashtami, celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. He was born on Ashtami tithi, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada. This year marks the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On this day, people fast and pray to the lord for his blessings. People prepare bhog to offer to the Lord as prasad.

This bhog can include different special recipes. Here are some special Krishna jayanthi recipes you can make at home this year.

Krishna Jayanthi special recipes

Uppu Seedai: Make a dough from rice flour, urad dal flour, butter, coconut and salt. Roll into small balls, prick with a fork and deep-fry until golden and crispy. Thattai: Mix rice flour, urad dal flour, butter, curry leaves, chili powder and sesame seeds. Flatten small portions into thin discs and deep-fry till crisp. Sweet Appam: Prepare a batter of wheat flour, jaggery syrup, mashed banana, and cardamom. Pour spoonfuls into an appam pan and cook till golden on both sides. Aval Nanachathu: Soak flattened rice (poha) briefly, then mix with jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom and ghee for a soft and sweet offering. Kai Murukku: Make a soft dough with rice flour, urad dal flour, butter and cumin seeds. Shape into spirals using your hands (kai) and deep-fry till crunchy. Rava Ladoo: Roast semolina (rava) in ghee until fragrant, mix with powdered sugar, cardamom and roasted nuts, then shape into laddoos while warm.

ALSO READ: Midnight puja and your sleep cycle: How to celebrate without ruining your rest