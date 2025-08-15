Midnight puja and your sleep cycle: How to celebrate without ruining your rest While there’s a lot of energy on the night of Janmashtami, staying awake till midnight can throw your sleep cycle off balance. Read on to know how to enjoy the festivities without feeling drained the next day.

Janmashtami is a festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is widely believed that Krishna was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna was born on Ashtami tithi, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada. Therefore, midnight puja holds immense importance on Janmashtami.

While there’s a lot of energy on the puja night, staying awake till midnight can throw your sleep cycle off balance. Read on to know how to enjoy the festivities without feeling drained the next day.

Tips to manage late-night festivities without draining yourself

Plan a Rest Window During the Day: If you know you’ll be awake late, try and take a short nap in the afternoon (20–40 minutes). This “sleep bank” approach helps reduce sleep debt and keeps you alert during the puja. Eat Light and Early: Heavy meals before a late-night celebration can make you sluggish or sleepy. Opt for a light, sattvic dinner so you feel energetic and comfortable. Stay Hydrated: Dehydration can cause fatigue and headaches. Drink enough water in the evening, but avoid excessive caffeine. Keep the Mind Engaged Before Midnight: One tends to feel drowsy when they’re idle. Keep yourself busy with devotional singing, decorating the puja space or helping with prasad preparations. Create a Wind-Down Routine After Puja: Once the celebrations end, avoid scrolling through your phone or chatting for hours. Drink warm milk, dim the lights and do a few minutes of deep breathing sleep. Avoid Early Morning Engagements: If possible, keep the next morning light on tasks. Let your body recover with an extra hour of sleep.

